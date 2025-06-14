Didier Fuentes Dazzle in Tough-Luck Debut for Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Atlanta Braves' No. 10 prospect Didier Fuentes made history on Saturday night at Coolray Field, becoming the youngest pitcher in Gwinnett history. The 19-year-old struck out six over 4.2 one-run innings in his Triple-A debut for the Stripers (25-43), but the first of two Jimmy Crooks homers was enough to beat him as the Memphis Redbirds (38-28) won 3-0.

Decisive Plays: Fuentes (L, 0-1) struck out the side in the first inning to begin his debut with a bang. A pitcher's duel between Fuentes and Memphis's Michael McGreevy (W, 7-1) was interrupted when Crooks connected on a solo home run (8) in the fourth inning to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead. Crooks tattooed his second homer of the game (9) in the sixth inning to bring home a pair and make it 3-0 Memphis. The Stripers were held to seven hits and failed to bring a run across against four different pitchers.

Key Contributors: Fuentes received a tough-luck loss in his debut after striking out six batters and allowing just three hits and one earned run across 4.2 innings. Crooks (2-for-4, 2 homers, 3 RBIs) provided the offense for Memphis. McGreevy (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 SO) and three relievers including Gordon Graceffo (S, 1) combined on the seven-hit shutout.

Noteworthy: At 19 years, 11 months, and 29 days old Fuentes became the youngest pitcher to appear in a game in Gwinnett history. He also became the third teenager to appear in a game for Gwinnett alongside infielder Ozzie Albies (19 in 2016) and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (19 in 2017). Eddy Alvarez snapped an 0-for-33 skid with a two-hit night at the plate.

Next Game (Sunday, June 15): Memphis at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Hurston Waldrep (4-5, 6.35 ERA) gets the ball for the Stripers opposite RHP Zach Plesac (0-1, 9.00 ERA) of the Redbirds. Enjoy a Father's Day edition of Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial. A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.







