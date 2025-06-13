Memphis Takes Resumed Game and Nightcap, 8-3 and 8-1 over Stripers

June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (25-42) found themselves on the losing end in a pair of contests against the Memphis Redbirds (37-27) on Friday night at Coolray Field. In a game which started on Thursday and was suspended in the middle of the fourth inning due to rain, Memphis extended a 6-2 lead into an 8-3 final. The two sides then played a seven-inning contest in which the Redbirds emerged with an 8-1 victory.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Gwinnett got the scoring started in the first inning with an RBI single from James McCann, his base hit scored a rehabbing Nacho Alvarez Jr. who drew a walk in his first at-bat. Memphis put together a six-run inning for the second straight night in the third with a game-tying double from Mike Antico and a three-run homer off the bat of Cesar Prieto (6) serving as the highlights of the frame. The Stripers got a run back in the bottom of the third as a wild pitch from Memphis starting pitcher Quinn Mathews scored Alvarez, making it 6-2 Memphis. With the action resuming on Friday following the suspension, each team tallied a run in the fifth inning with Memphis adding another on an RBI groundout in the eighth to produce the 8-3 final score.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Memphis opened the game on fire with five straight hits leading to three runs scored against Stripers starter Davis Daniel (L, 3-5). The Redbirds plated another run in the second inning with an RBI single from Jordan Walker. Memphis scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to extend its lead to 8-0. Gwinnett broke the shutout with an RBI double off the bat of Jarred Kelenic as right fielder Bryan Torres couldn't hold on through a diving catch. The one run was all Gwinnett could muster in an 8-1 final.

Key Contributors: Alvarez Jr. (2-for-3, double) and Stuart Fairchild (1-for-5) each collected a hit during the opening game as they played rehab assignments for the Atlanta Braves. Memphis was led by a three-RBI effort from Prieto in the opening game. In game two, the Redbirds received a complete game from Curtis Taylor (W, 4-1) which was the first of his career.

Noteworthy: Alvarez Jr. reached base in four of his five at-bats during his first rehab game which two hits and two walks.

Next Home Game (Saturday, June, 14): Memphis at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Hurston Waldrep (4-5, 6.35 ERA) gets the ball for the Stripers opposite RHP Michael McGreevy (6-1, 2.78 ERA) of the Redbirds. Everyone's favorite blue heeler is coming back to Coolray Field for our second annual Kids Night Out with Bluey™. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment.







International League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.