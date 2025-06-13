Memphis Takes Resumed Game and Nightcap, 8-3 and 8-1 over Stripers
June 13, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (25-42) found themselves on the losing end in a pair of contests against the Memphis Redbirds (37-27) on Friday night at Coolray Field. In a game which started on Thursday and was suspended in the middle of the fourth inning due to rain, Memphis extended a 6-2 lead into an 8-3 final. The two sides then played a seven-inning contest in which the Redbirds emerged with an 8-1 victory.
Decisive Plays (Game 1): Gwinnett got the scoring started in the first inning with an RBI single from James McCann, his base hit scored a rehabbing Nacho Alvarez Jr. who drew a walk in his first at-bat. Memphis put together a six-run inning for the second straight night in the third with a game-tying double from Mike Antico and a three-run homer off the bat of Cesar Prieto (6) serving as the highlights of the frame. The Stripers got a run back in the bottom of the third as a wild pitch from Memphis starting pitcher Quinn Mathews scored Alvarez, making it 6-2 Memphis. With the action resuming on Friday following the suspension, each team tallied a run in the fifth inning with Memphis adding another on an RBI groundout in the eighth to produce the 8-3 final score.
Decisive Plays (Game 2): Memphis opened the game on fire with five straight hits leading to three runs scored against Stripers starter Davis Daniel (L, 3-5). The Redbirds plated another run in the second inning with an RBI single from Jordan Walker. Memphis scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to extend its lead to 8-0. Gwinnett broke the shutout with an RBI double off the bat of Jarred Kelenic as right fielder Bryan Torres couldn't hold on through a diving catch. The one run was all Gwinnett could muster in an 8-1 final.
Key Contributors: Alvarez Jr. (2-for-3, double) and Stuart Fairchild (1-for-5) each collected a hit during the opening game as they played rehab assignments for the Atlanta Braves. Memphis was led by a three-RBI effort from Prieto in the opening game. In game two, the Redbirds received a complete game from Curtis Taylor (W, 4-1) which was the first of his career.
Noteworthy: Alvarez Jr. reached base in four of his five at-bats during his first rehab game which two hits and two walks.
Next Home Game (Saturday, June, 14): Memphis at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Hurston Waldrep (4-5, 6.35 ERA) gets the ball for the Stripers opposite RHP Michael McGreevy (6-1, 2.78 ERA) of the Redbirds. Everyone's favorite blue heeler is coming back to Coolray Field for our second annual Kids Night Out with Bluey™. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment.
International League Stories from June 13, 2025
- Chasers Top Mud Hens 2-0 in Fourth Straight Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bisons Three-Run Bottom of the Ninth Propels Team to 6-5 Win over Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Winning Streak Snapped For Tides Friday - Norfolk Tides
- Memphis Takes Resumed Game and Nightcap, 8-3 and 8-1 over Stripers - Gwinnett Stripers
- Mets Falter in 10-3 Loss to RailRiders on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Continue Rebound with Fifth Straight Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Taylor Tosses Complete Game as Memphis Sweeps Friday at Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- Back-And-Forth Affair Friday in Buffalo - Columbus Clippers
- Hicklen Doubles in Rainy Five-Inning Loss to Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- June 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- 2025 Chasers in the Community: January to May - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- June 13, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Twins First-Rounder Aaron Sabato Sent to Saints from Double-A Wichita for Triple-A Debut - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 13 vs. Jacksonville - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Memphis Takes Resumed Game and Nightcap, 8-3 and 8-1 over Stripers
- Stripers' Thursday Game vs. Memphis Suspended by Inclement Weather
- Gwinnett's Offense Rises and Shines in 11-6 Explosion
- Atlanta Braves Infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. to Rehab with Gwinnett Stripers
- Gwinnett Falls Silent After First Inning in 4-2 Loss to Memphis