Series Preview: Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis Indians, May 6-11

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin their third homestand of the 2025 season on Tuesday, May 6, against the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The six-game set continues through Sunday, May 11, and is the lone visit by the Clippers to Victory Field this season. Below is a preview of both teams, notable promotions and more.

Columbus Clippers (14-16, 12th, -7.5 GB)

2024: 80-68, 3rd

International League Championships: 1979-81, 1987, 1991-92, 1996, 2010-11, 2015, 2019

Manager: Andy Tracy, 5th season (306-295, .509)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: 1B/OF C.J. Kayfus (No. 8), UTIL Juan Brito (10), RHP Andrew Walters (11), OF Johnathan Rodríguez (12), LHP Parker Messick (13), LHP Doug Nikhazy (21), RHP Daniel Espino (23), OF Petey Halpin (27), LHP Ryan Webb (30)

The Clippers have won just two of their last 13 games dating back to April 19 vs. Louisville after beginning the season 12-5 in second place of the International League. They are coming off a 1-4 series vs. the St. Paul Saints at Huntington Park, which included a pair of extra-inning, one-run losses on April 30 and May 4. Will Brennan and Johnathan Rodríguez led the team during the rain-shortened five-game series, with the former batting .500 (10-for-20) with two doubles, one home run and three RBI. Rodríguez roped three of his eight total hits for extra-bases, logging a 1.315 OPS in the week.

Rodríguez is a frequent name on the IL leaderboard this season, ranking among qualifiers in batting average (3rd, .360), on-base percentage (4th, .442), OPS (8th, .989) and slugging percentage (9th, .547). Starter Parker Messick is tied for the fourth-most strikeouts this season with 39 and ranks ninth in batting average against (.198) alongside Ryan Webb (6th, .189).

Indianapolis Indians (16-15, 8th, -6.0 GB)

2024: 77-70, 6th

International League Championships: 1963, 2000

Manager: Chris Truby, 1st season (16-15, .516)

Top Prospects by MLB Pipeline: RHP Bubba Chandler (No. 1), RHP Thomas Harrington (3), UTIL Nick Yorke (6), RHP Braxton Ashcraft (7), RHP Mike Burrows (15), INF Tsung-Che Cheng (17), OF/1B Billy Cook (18)

The Indians return to Victory Field following a two-week road trip at St. Paul (3-4) and Omaha (3-3). The 13-game stretch featured Indianapolis' first two shutouts of the season with a 10-0 win in seven innings on April 25 (1) at St. Paul and a 6-0 silencing of the Storm Chasers in nine innings on May 2. The latter featured 6.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts from Braxton Ashcraft before a stellar bullpen performance from Ryder Ryan and Isaac Mattson. Alika Williams raked over three games in Omaha, hitting .556 (5-for-9) with two RBI and two walks. Malcom Nuñez appeared in five of six games and followed Williams with a .429 batting average (6-for-14).

On the mound, RHP Bubba Chandler fanned nine batters across 5.0 one-run innings to earn the win on May 1 and continue his momentum from a stellar month of April. The 22-year-old was named the International League April Pitcher of the Month on Monday after leading all minor league pitchers with at least 20.0 innings in fewest hits allowed (seven) and batting average against (.106). Currently, he ranks among IL leaders in batting average against (1st, .122), WHIP (1st, 0.67), ERA (3rd, 1.42) and strikeouts (T-8th, 36).

In addition, Nick Solak ranks among IL leaders in batting average (2nd, .361), slugging percentage (4th, .590) and OPS (4th, 1.009) for the season. Nuñez joins him with the fifth-most doubles with nine.

Probable Starters

May 6, 6:35 PM: RHP Slade Cecconi (0-0, 5.40) vs. RHP Mike Burrows (0-1, 3.57)

May 7, 1:35 PM: LHP Ryan Webb (1-1, 3.42) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (2-0, 1.42)

May 8, 11:05 AM: LHP Doug Nikhazy (1-1, 4.84) vs. RHP Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 4.73)

May 9, 7:05 PM: LHP Will Dion (1-2, 4.64) vs. TBD

May 10, 6:35 PM: LHP Parker Messick (1-1, 3.25) vs. RHP Thomas Harrington (1-2, 6.16)

May 11, 1:35 PM: RHP Slade Cecconi vs. RHP Mike Burrows

What's on the Menu

This week's Hot Dog of the Homestand presented by Eisenberg is the Buckeye Brat, a bratwurst in a pretzel bun topped with sauerkraut, stone ground mustard and optional cheese sauce. Fans can find the Buckeye Brat at the Links and Drinks carts located behind Sections 105 and 120.

When the Indians score five runs at home, you score five nuggets from Chick-fil-A®! Redeem the offer by the end of the following day or on Monday for Saturday and Sunday wins.

Can't-Miss Promotions

With our Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg batting leadoff, it's your chance to hit a home run in just the first game of the week! Bring your appetite and enjoy hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and churros all night long for just a buck each.

Take a late lunch or the entire afternoon off and join us at the ballpark for a mid-week Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial! Gates open at 12:30 PM for the 1:35 PM first pitch.

Return to the Vic the following day for the second of two back-to-back day games, with Thursday's first pitch set for 11:05 AM. Victory Field will become the largest classroom in central Indiana when Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly takes over the ballpark!

Get your weekend started with a bang! Following the conclusion of Friday night's contest, stick around to enjoy Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance and Fox59.

Oh, biscuits! Bluey Weekend is finally here! Your favorite Red and Blue Heelers are returning to Victory Field on Saturday and Sunday, and you won't want to miss out. Meet the stars of the show themselves, plus enjoy Bluey-themed in-game entertainment and activities.

As always, Sunday is for the kids! Lunch is on us when all children aged 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and a Prairie Farms milk thanks to the Kids Eat Free meal deal presented by Meijer and Prairie Farms.

Knot Hole Kids Club members can also pick up their second giveaway of the year on Sunday! The first 500 members to show their membership card at the table near the Advance Ticket Window behind Section 108 will receive a Paul Skenes plush. Plus, don't forget that Knot Hole members can run a lap around the bases following Sunday's game!

Notable First Pitches

May 9: Chuck Lofton, WTHR

Single-game tickets are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

