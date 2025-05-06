Late Offense Pushes Saints Past Bisons 6-2 Tuesday Night

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul, MN - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to keep pace with the St. Paul Saints in which the Saints used several late game home runs to defeat Buffalo 6-2 on Tuesday night at CHS Field.

Easton Lucas pitched the first three innings for the Bisons and allowed just two hits and one run in his third start. The left-hander did not receive a decision, he did not allow a walk in the start while striking out three. Despite allowing a first inning run, Lucas allowed the Bisons offense to stay within a run and eventually tie the game in the top of the sixth inning.

The game's first run came thanks to a double steal with runners on the corners in the bottom of the first inning. Austin Martin scored when the throw back from second base missed Alo Sanchez, giving St. Paul a 1-0 lead. However, Buffalo was able to tie the score at one with a two out base hit by Joey Loperfido in the top of the sixth inning. Loperfido's 15th RBI of the season scored Jonatan Clase from third base on a base hit to left field.

But the Saints would use a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to reclaim the lead and never loom back. The first of two Carson McCusker home runs was a two-run shot down the left field line that gave St. Paul a 3-1 lead through six innings. The team added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for insurance. A Mickey Gasper solo home run led off the inning and was followed two batters later by McCusker's second homer of the game, a solo shot. Will Hollan delivered an RBI fielder's choice as well.

The Bisons were able to bring the game-tying run to the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth inning but came up four runs short. Will Wagner had a one out base hit for Buffalo and scored on a wild pitch by reliever Jacob Bosiokovic for the team's second run of the game, 6-2. However, with the right-hander was able to induce a ground out by Clase to end the game and preserve the four-run victory.

The Bisons and St. Paul will meet for game two of the their six-game series at 7:37 p.m. EDT on Wednesday night. Anders Tolhurst is slated to start for Buffalo. You can hear all the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App, and bisons.com with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro starting at 7: 15 p.m.

