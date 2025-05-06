Burrows Bulldozes Clippers with Seven Punchies in Series Opener

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Mike Burrows struck out seven batters over 5.0 one-run innings, retiring each of his final seven hitters faced and not allowing a runner in scoring position following a second-inning homer, en route to a 4-1 series-opening win for the Indianapolis Indians over the Columbus Clippers at Victory Field on Tuesday.

With the game knotted at 1-1 following C.J. Kayfus' blast in the second, Burrows (W, 1-1) fanned six of his final 12 batters to finish his outing. His seven total strikeouts set a season-high for the right-hander, and it was his first appearance without a walk since April 1 vs. Iowa (3.2ip).

The Indians (17-15) took the lead in the third inning on a wild pitch by Slade Cecconi (L, 0-1) to score Ji Hwan Bae. Billy Cook then logged Indy's first RBI hit in the fourth with a single through the infield. Jack Suwinski brought home some insurance in the seventh with a towering fly ball single, marking his second RBI on the night following a first-inning sacrifice fly.

The Clippers (14-17) were shut down over 4.0 hitless innings by rehabber Dauri Moreta, Nick Dombkowski and Isaac Mattson, who also combined for seven strikeouts to end the game.

Indy and Columbus continue the six-game series from Victory Field on Wednesday afternoon at 1:35 PM. RHP Bubba Chandler (2-0, 1.42) will take the mound for the Indians against LHP Ryan Webb (1-1, 3.42) in MiLB's Free Game of the Day on MLB.TV.

