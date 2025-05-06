Fletcher Clubs Walk-Off Home Run, Knights Beat 'Birds in 11
May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights pulled off a thrilling, 11-inning win over the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday night at Truist Field. Dominic Fletcher belted a walk-off, two-run Homer in the bottom of the 11th inning that gave the Knights a 5-3 series-opening victory.
Memphis scored all three of their runs in the top of the first, then went scoreless over the game's final ten frames. Charlotte cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth on a Corey Julks RBI single. Julks later raced around the bases to score on a 108mph double off the bat of Tim Elko. The Knights pulled even in the bottom of the eighth on Kyle Teel's RBI single to right.
Neither team scored in the tenth and the Redbrids were held scoreless in the top half of the 11th. Fletcher's Home Run was a leadoff, opposite field shot in the bottom of the inning.
Tyler Schweitzer worked 4.2 innings in his most effective start with the Knights. The bullpen combination of Adisyn Coffey, Wikelman Gonzalez, Penn Murfee, Keone Kela, Dan Altavilla, and Justin Anderson combined for 6.1 scoreless, hitless innings.
Offensively, Elko led the way with two hits and two walks. Omar Narvaez also chipped in a pair of base hits. Fletcher now ranks second on the Knights in Home Runs with six so far this season.
Wednesday features an early contest between the same two teams. The Education Day special begins at 11:05am ET.
