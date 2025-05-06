Mets Fall in Series-Opener to Jumbo Shrimp, 4-3, in Ten Innings on Tuesday Night
May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Jacksonville, FL - The Syracuse Mets returned to Jacksonville for the first time since 1968 but lost to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 4-3, in ten innings on Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark. Luis De Los Santos had three hits and two RBIs for Syracuse in the game.
Jacksonville (22-12) started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Jakob Marsee led off with a double, moved to third base on an Andrew Pintar single, and Marsee scored on a Joe Mack sacrifice fly out to left field to take a 1-0 Jumbo Shrimp lead.
Syracuse (15-19) responded in the top of the second. With two outs, Hayden Senger reached base on catcher's interference when Jacksonville catcher Joe Mack's catcher's mitt got in the way of Senger's swing. Luke Ritter and Gilberto Celestino both followed with walks to load the bases. Luis De Los Santos then ripped a ball down the left-field line for a double that scored Senger and Ritter to put the Mets on top, 2-1.
After Syracuse starting pitcher Paul Blackburn gave up the one run in the first inning, Blackburn settled in and finished strong. Blackburn was making a Major League rehab start with the Mets and allowed just the one run in three and two-thirds innings pitched with five strikeouts.
The Jumbo Shrimp tied the game in the sixth. With one out, Pintar singled and stole second base. Mack then doubled down the right-field line, bringing home Pintar to knot the game up, 2-2.
The game remained tied and went to the tenth inning. In the top of the tenth, Celestino was Syracuse's free runner at second base to start the inning. Celestino moved to second on a De Los Santos groundout, and then Celestino scored on a Donovan Walton sacrifice fly out to left field, giving the Mets a 3-2 advantage.
Jacksonville won the game in the bottom of the tenth. Maximo Acosta was the Jumbo Shrimp's free runner at second base to start the frame. Acosta moved to third on a Jack Winkler groundout, but then Jacob Berry struck out for the second out of the inning. After Marsee worked a walk, Pintar chopped a ball to the right side of the infield that was hit just to the right spot of an infield single that scored Acosta and tied the game, 3-3. Then Mack singled into right field, bringing home Marsee for the 4-3 walk-off win.
Syracuse and Jacksonville continue their six-game series on Wednesday afternoon. Right-hander Brandon Sproat is slated to start on the mound of the Mets opposite Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Cade Gibson. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
