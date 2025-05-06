RailRiders Postponed Again
May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - Tuesday's series opener between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Rochester Red Wings, set for 6:35 P.M. at PNC Field, has been postponed due to rain and the threat of severe inclement weather.
The RailRiders and Red Wings are already slated to play a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, May 7, due to a postponement on April 12. Gates open at 4:30 P.M. tomorrow with a first pitch in game one at 5:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes between the conclusion of game one and the start of game two.
Tuesday's game will be rescheduled at a later time.
Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2025 season, with the exceptions of May 14, May 28 and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability. Fans can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please note the game you would like to exchange your tickets for.
Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy and purchase tickets for any home game this season at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
16-16
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Four-Run Eighth Lifts Sounds over Tides - Nashville Sounds
- McCusker Mashes Two More Homers, Saints Take Down Bisons 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Jumbo Shrimp Walk-Off Mets to End Losing Streak - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Fall in Series-Opener to Jumbo Shrimp, 4-3, in Ten Innings on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Fletcher Clubs Walk-Off Home Run, Knights Beat 'Birds in 11 - Charlotte Knights
- Late Offense Pushes Saints Past Bisons 6-2 Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Norfolk Loses Lead Late, Snaps Winning Streak - Norfolk Tides
- Omaha Falls to Louisville 9-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Falls in Extra Innings - Iowa Cubs
- Hens Walk It off in Dramatic Fashion in Tuesday Win to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Blow Late Lead, Lose in Extras at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Indy Takes Series Opener from Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Burrows Bulldozes Clippers with Seven Punchies in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Petty, Johnson Guide Bats to Win in Opener - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- May 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Phillies Top Prospect Andrew Painter Set to Debut for IronPigs May 8th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Postponed Again - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- LeMahieu Scheduled to Rehab with SWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Series Preview: Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis Indians, May 6-11 - Indianapolis Indians
- Spencer Horwitz and Dauri Moreta Have Rehab Assignments Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Sabol Homers Twice, WooSox Beat IronPigs 6-4 in Extras - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Fall in Extras to WooSox to Open Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Walk-Off with Eighth Straight Victory in 6-5 Extra-Inning Win over Stripers - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Walked off in Extras at Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 6 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Offer 4 Free Tickets to All Veteran/Active Duty Armed Forces Service Members for Armed Forces Day Game - Buffalo Bisons
- 19th Annual Pink Knights Set for May 9th - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- SWB Splits Twinbill with Rochester
- RailRiders and Red Wings set for May 10 doubleheader
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- May 7, 2025
- Loáisiga Scheduled to Rehab
- RailRiders Postponed Again