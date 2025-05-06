RailRiders Postponed Again

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Tuesday's series opener between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Rochester Red Wings, set for 6:35 P.M. at PNC Field, has been postponed due to rain and the threat of severe inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Red Wings are already slated to play a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, May 7, due to a postponement on April 12. Gates open at 4:30 P.M. tomorrow with a first pitch in game one at 5:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester will play two seven-inning games with approximately 40 minutes between the conclusion of game one and the start of game two.

Tuesday's game will be rescheduled at a later time.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2025 season, with the exceptions of May 14, May 28 and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply and tickets are subject to availability. Fans can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please note the game you would like to exchange your tickets for.

Find out more on the RailRiders Rain Policy and purchase tickets for any home game this season at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

16-16

