Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 6 at Scranton/WB

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (8-24) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (16-16)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Seth Shuman (0-1, 3.86) vs. RHP Allan Winans (0-0, 0.00)

SPLITSVILLE: The Rochester Red Wings and IronPigs wrapped up Sunday's doubleheader with a split, as the IronPigs jumped out early and cruised to a 13-1 win in Game one before the Red Wings answered with a late surge in Game two, walking off in extras for a 7-6 victory...Rochester used their off-day on Monday to travel to Moosic, PA for their second series of the season against the Scranton/WB RailRiders...RHP SETH SHUMAN will get the ball in the opener, against RailRiders RHP Allan Winans...

Rochester is now 0-4-2 (win-loss-split) in six doubleheaders this season.

WALK IT (OFF) LIKE I TALK IT: Rochester rallied to tie the ballgame in the ninth inning of game two, and scored a pair of runs in the 10th inning via a two-run single off the bat of PH FRANCHY CORDERO ...this marked the Red Wings second walk-off victory of the series (5/2) and 18th against the IronPigs since their inception in 2008.

JUST A DAY(LEN) IN THE LIFE: RF DAYLEN LILE picked up a pair of hits in game one, including a double while adding a walk...he went 1-for-4 in game two of the doubleheader, and has now collected a hit in 18 of his last 19 games dating back to 4/13 with Double-A Harrisburg...over that stretch, the Kentucky native leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers with 30 total hits, three triples, seven doubles, 12 XBH, a .590 slugging percentage, .994 OPS, 20 runs scored and 49 total bases.

MAY FLOWERS: The Red Wings offense has picked up an International League-leading 51 hits through the first four games of May, while ranking second with a .349 batting average, fourth in slugging (.500) and OPS (.889), and fifth with a .389 OBP...Rochester CF ROBERT HASSELL III leads all IL players with a .625 batting average in the month, and also leads the way with 10 total hits, a .647 OBP, and 1.710 OPS...

This is the first time a Red Wings offense has logged at least 50 hits through the first four games of May since at least 2004.

PINCK YOUR POISON: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY collected a single and walked in game one, and went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in game two...he has now reached safely in a team-leading 15 consecutive games dating back to 4/19 vs. WOR, and has collected a hit in each of his last five...he is slashing .346/.469/.481 over the course of the streak, and carries a .286 batting average (16-for-56) at Innovative Field this season...

The University of Alabama product is just one shy of 50 career Triple-A hits.

BRADY BUNCH (OF HITS): C BRADY LINDSLY got the nod behind the plate in game two on Sunday, and went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI, and a walk...he is hitting .429 (3-for-7) in his five games played with the Red Wings this season, with a home run and four RBI...

Red Wings starting catchers rank third in the International League with a .321 batting average (36-for-112), .509 slugging percentage, and .914 OPS.

