19th Annual Pink Knights Set for May 9th

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and Charlotte Radiology of Atrium Health have once again partnered up in the fight against Breast Cancer. Pink Knights, an annual event dedicated to raising money, generating awareness, and honoring survivors and warriors, will take place Friday, May 9th when the Charlotte Knights "Paint The Park Pink" for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The Knights will wear customized pink jerseys. The game-worn pink jerseys, a team signed Pink Knights Bat, a customized Pink Knights Glove, and an official Pink Base are all up for auction to raise money for Project PINK; a project that allows eligible women a free screening mammogram and follow-up care. Fans can bid on these items online and the auction will run from 10am on May 5th through 10pm on May 11th.

The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a pink T-shirt courtesy of Charlotte Radiology. Additional pink merchandise will be available for fans to purchase on the concourse with all proceeds going towards Project PINK. Those who wish to contribute outside of the ballpark can text "PINK25" to 41444.

All nine members of the Knights starting lineup, prior to running onto the field at the beginning of the game, will present a pink rose to a Breast Cancer Survivor or Warrior. The Winning Moment, scheduled to take place in the middle of the fourth inning, is a survivor's heartfelt trip around the basepaths with players and coaches by their side.

Charlotte Radiology's Chris Sears will perform the National Anthem and the doctors from Atrium Health will make a Check Presentation during the game.

For tickets to be a part of Pink Knights at the ballpark, fans can call 704-274-8282, stop by the Truist Field Ticket Office located at 324 S. Mint Street, or go online to CharlotteKnights.com.

