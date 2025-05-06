LeMahieu Scheduled to Rehab with SWB
May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that infielder DJ LeMahieu is scheduled for a Major League Rehab Assignment with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The RailRiders open a new series at PNC Field against Rochester this evening at 6:35 P.M.
LeMahieu, 36, was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to March 24, 2025, with a left calf strain. He began his rehab assignment on April 22 with Somerset and appeared in six games for the Patriots, hitting .438 with one double, a home run and three runs batted in.
The two-time MLB All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner was initially signed by the Yankees in 2019 as a free agent after time with the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies. LeMahieu is a career .289 hitter over 1,628 games in the Majors.
LeMahieu joins right-hander Clayton Beeter on rehab with the RailRiders. Beeter was transferred from Somerset on Friday and made one appearance with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the weekend in Syracuse.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is at PNC Field for a two-week homestand with the Red Wings in town through May 11, including a single-admission doubleheader set for Wednesday. The RailRiders welcome the Toledo Mud Hens next week. For tickets, schedule details and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
