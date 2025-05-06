Phillies Top Prospect Andrew Painter Set to Debut for IronPigs May 8th

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Philadelphia Phillies have announced that top pitching prospect Andrew Painter will debut for the IronPigs on Thursday, May 8th against the Worcester Red Sox at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

The Phillies announced Painter's next probable start for Thursday, May 8th with the IronPigs, marking Painter's first outing at the Triple-A level. The IronPigs pitching rotation is subject to change.

Painter is currently ranked as the top prospect in the Phillies system, the no. 6 prospect in all of baseball as well as the second-best pitching prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

Drafted by the Phillies 13th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, Painter missed 2023 & 2024 seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in July 2023. Painter returned to pitch in the 2024 Arizona Fall League and has made four starts with the Single-A Clearwater Threshers this season.

Prior to his injury, Painter had reached as high as Double-A with the Reading Fightin' Phils in his 2022 season where across three levels he went 6-2 with a 1.56 ERA in 103.2 innings, striking out 155 while walking just 25. Painter was named the Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Year and was named Baseball America's Minor League Pitcher of the Year as well.

Tickets for Painter's IronPigs debut are on sale now and may be purchased at ironpigsbaseball.com, calling 610-841-PIGS (7447) or by stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch for Thursday, May 8th is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. and it is a Twisted Thursday, presented by Twisted Tea, with Happy Hour from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. with $3 and $4 drink specials. It is also Excellence in Healthcare Education Night presented by St. Luke's University Health Network with a Scrub Jersey giveaway for the first 3,000 Adults 18 & over also presented by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.