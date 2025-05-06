Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Tuesday Night
May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, tonight's game between the Rochester Red Wings and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.
The Red Wings and RailRiders will begin their series with a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, May 7, due to a postponement on April 12. The first pitch of game one is slated for 5:05 p.m.
RHP SETH SHUMAN will get the ball for Rochester in the front half of the twin bill. Newly acquired RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON will make his first start for Rochester in game two.
