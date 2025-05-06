Hens Walk It off in Dramatic Fashion in Tuesday Win to Iowa

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Iowa Cubs in Game 1 of the homestand on May 6 in 10 innings, securing a 5-4 walk-off victory.

The Hens sent right-handed pitcher Wilkel Hernandez (1-0, 2.70 ERA) to the mound, while the Cubs countered with fellow righty Peter Solomon (0-1, 13.50 ERA).

Iowa started the game aggressively, logging two base hits in the top of the first. However, the Mud Hens prevented the early scoring threat as Hernandez ended the inning with a strikeout.

Toledo responded quickly in the bottom half of the inning when Matt Vierling, continuing his rehab assignment, launched a 358-foot solo home run to give the Hens a 1-0 lead.

The Cubs answered in the second inning. Ben Cowles led off with a double, advanced on a groundout, and scored on an RBI single from Reese McGuire to tie the game.

The third and fourth innings were quiet offensively. Solomon (3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 HR) was relieved by Tyson Miller.

In the fifth, Iowa took a 2-1 lead thanks to a leadoff home run from Owen Caissie.

Toledo answered in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Kreidler drew a walk and stole second base. Andrew Navigato then delivered a clutch RBI double to tie the game.

The Hens made an offensive substitution, bringing in pinch-hitter Brewer Hicklen for Austin Murr. Hicklen singled, moving Navigato into scoring position. That prompted a pitching change for Iowa, with Tom Cosgrove replacing Miller.

Hicklen then stole third and Vierling walked to load the bases. However, the Cubs escaped the jam by recording the final out of the inning.

In the sixth, the Mud Hens turned to the bullpen, bringing in John Brebbia to replace Hernandez. Hernandez finished with a solid line: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 6 K, 1 HR, 2.84 ERA.

Iowa regained the lead when Matt Shaw singled to right field, scoring Franklin. The Hens responded by bringing in Bailey Horn to replace Brebbia.

Toledo bounced back in the bottom half. Bligh Madris led off with a double down the left field line, and Jahmai Jones followed with a single. A wild pitch from Iowa reliever Brooks Kriske allowed Madris to score, tying the game. Navigato then grounded out, scoring Jones and giving the Hens a 4-3 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Ryan Miller took the mound for Toledo and retired the side in order. Iowa responded by shutting down the Hens in similar fashion.

Despite quickly getting two outs in the ninth, Toledo surrendered a game-tying solo home run to Jonathon Long, sending the game to extra innings.

Kreidler led off the bottom of the ninth with a double to right field, but the Cubs extinguished the walk-off attempt with three straight outs.

In the top of the tenth, the Hens turned to Matt Seelinger. Iowa loaded the bases, but Hao-Yu Lee made a remarkable diving catch to preserve the tie.

In the bottom half, Riley Unroe pinch-hit for Vierling and drew a walk. Catcher's interference by Moisés Ballesteros loaded the bases. Jones then stepped up and was hit by a pitch, bringing in the winning run for a dramatic 5-4 walk-off victory.

Notables:

Wilkel Hernandez: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 1 HR, 2.84 ERA

Matt Vierling: 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 HR

Andrew Navigato: 1 H, 2 RBI

The Mud Hens will take on the Iowa Cubs for Game 2 of the week tomorrow morning for the first School Education Day of the season. First pitch is set for 11:05.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.