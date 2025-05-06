Jumbo Shrimp Walk-Off Mets to End Losing Streak

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Following a tough week in Durham, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp ended their six-game losing streak with a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Syracuse Mets Tuesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

After scoring only two runs in nine innings, Jacksonville's (22-12) bats found life in the 10th. With Maximo Acosta starting at second, he went to third on a groundout. Jakob Marsee drew a walk and Andrew Pintar knocked in Acosta with a base hit, tying the game at three. Marsee went to third on the base hit and scored on a single from Joe Mack sealing the Jumbo Shrimp's 4-3 win.

The Shrimp jumped out to an early lead right away in the bottom of the first. Marsee started with a double and went to third on a base hit from Pintar. Mack hit a sac fly, plating Marsee to put Jacksonville ahead 1-0.

Jacksonville's lead was short lived as Syracuse Mets (15-19) responded in the top of the second. Hayden Senger reached on catcher's interference by Mack. Luke Ritter and Gilberto Celestino drew consecutive walks to load the bases. Luis De Los Santos followed with a double, scoring Senger and Ritter to put the Mets ahead 2-1.

Trailing by one in the sixth, Pintar singled with one out and stole second. Mack followed with a double, his second hit of the game, plating Pintar which evened the game at two.

The game remained square until the top of the 10th. Celestino began the inning at second and went to third on a groundout. Donovan Walton hit a sac fly, scoring Celestino to give Syracuse their second lead of the game, 3-2.

Jacksonville and Syracuse continue the series Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Freddy Tarnok (2-0, 4.91 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Brandon Sproat (1-3, 5.48 ERA) will counter. Coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

Gates Open at 11 a.m. for Charity Begins at Home. Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they raise awareness and funds throughout the game with ticket sales and promotions. It's also VyStar Credit Union and True Vet Solutions Military Appreciation Day. All active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents can receive free tickets thanks to VyStar Credit Union, True Vet Solutions and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Complimentary tickets can be received at the Miller Electric Box Office on Georgia Street in advance or day of the game. Wednesday is another Yuengling Businessperson Special at VyStar Ballpark powered by Miller Electric. For $25 ($28 for Dugout upgrade) you get a field reserve ticket, hot dog, chips and a Yuengling or soda. Special can be redeemed at Pinstripe Parlor.

