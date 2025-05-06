Iowa Falls in Extra Innings
May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (16-14) fell to the Toledo Mud Hens (16-18) by a score of 5-4 in 10 innings tonight in Fifth Third Field.
Toledo got on the board in the first inning when Matt Vierling hit a solo home run, but Iowa tied it up at 1-1 in the second on a single from Reese McGuire.
Iowa gained a 2-1 lead in the fifth as Owen Caissie homered, but Toledo tied it up in the bottom half of the frame at 2-2. The I-Cubs again gained an advantage in the sixth on an RBI single from Matt Shaw but the Mud Hens responded with two in the bottom half of the sixth to go up 4-3.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Jonathon Long hit a solo home run to tie it up at 4-4, but in the 10th, Toledo walked it off on a hit-by-pitch.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Four-Run Eighth Lifts Sounds over Tides - Nashville Sounds
- McCusker Mashes Two More Homers, Saints Take Down Bisons 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Jumbo Shrimp Walk-Off Mets to End Losing Streak - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Fall in Series-Opener to Jumbo Shrimp, 4-3, in Ten Innings on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Fletcher Clubs Walk-Off Home Run, Knights Beat 'Birds in 11 - Charlotte Knights
- Late Offense Pushes Saints Past Bisons 6-2 Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Norfolk Loses Lead Late, Snaps Winning Streak - Norfolk Tides
- Omaha Falls to Louisville 9-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Falls in Extra Innings - Iowa Cubs
- Hens Walk It off in Dramatic Fashion in Tuesday Win to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Blow Late Lead, Lose in Extras at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Indy Takes Series Opener from Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Burrows Bulldozes Clippers with Seven Punchies in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Petty, Johnson Guide Bats to Win in Opener - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- May 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Phillies Top Prospect Andrew Painter Set to Debut for IronPigs May 8th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Postponed Again - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- LeMahieu Scheduled to Rehab with SWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Series Preview: Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis Indians, May 6-11 - Indianapolis Indians
- Spencer Horwitz and Dauri Moreta Have Rehab Assignments Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Sabol Homers Twice, WooSox Beat IronPigs 6-4 in Extras - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Fall in Extras to WooSox to Open Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Walk-Off with Eighth Straight Victory in 6-5 Extra-Inning Win over Stripers - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Walked off in Extras at Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 6 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Offer 4 Free Tickets to All Veteran/Active Duty Armed Forces Service Members for Armed Forces Day Game - Buffalo Bisons
- 19th Annual Pink Knights Set for May 9th - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.