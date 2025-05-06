Iowa Falls in Extra Innings

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (16-14) fell to the Toledo Mud Hens (16-18) by a score of 5-4 in 10 innings tonight in Fifth Third Field.

Toledo got on the board in the first inning when Matt Vierling hit a solo home run, but Iowa tied it up at 1-1 in the second on a single from Reese McGuire.

Iowa gained a 2-1 lead in the fifth as Owen Caissie homered, but Toledo tied it up in the bottom half of the frame at 2-2. The I-Cubs again gained an advantage in the sixth on an RBI single from Matt Shaw but the Mud Hens responded with two in the bottom half of the sixth to go up 4-3.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Jonathon Long hit a solo home run to tie it up at 4-4, but in the 10th, Toledo walked it off on a hit-by-pitch.

