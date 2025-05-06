Four-Run Eighth Lifts Sounds over Tides

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds got to 20 wins on the season and started their first homestand in May with a 5-3 win over the visiting Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Brandon Woodruff worked five innings on the mound in his fifth rehab start - third with Nashville - and allowed a pair of runs on seven hits with six strikeouts without a decision.

The seven hits allowed by the right-hander were the most he has allowed during his rehab, but so were the 83 pitches and he delivered 60 of them for strikes. Norfolk strung together three hits in the top of the third and had five of their total hits off Woodruff in the second and third innings. Three singles surrendered in the third led to the first run of the game for either side.

Nashville brought the game back to even after drawing a bases-loaded walk in the fourth by Raynel Delgado. It was one three walks in the inning for Norfolk starter Kyle Brnovich. After Woodruff struck out fellow rehabber Tyler O'Neill for the Tides, Samuel Basallo untied the game with a two-out solo home run. The seventh and final hit allowed would later be erased on a caught stealing to bring an end to Woodruff's outing.

Norfolk held on to their 2-1 lead until the eighth inning. The Sounds once again loaded the bases on walks issued by Walter Pennington and then got their second bases-loaded walk to score the game-tying run once more. Anthony Seigler gave Nashville their first lead with a RBI single and a wild pitch and passed ball put the Sounds in front at 5-2. A leadoff single and two walks in the top of the ninth sent the potential go-ahead run to the plate for the Tides and brought Jesus Liranzo to the mound to inherit a bases-loaded situation with one out. Norfolk drew within two runs on a sacrifice fly, but Liranzo got the final out via a strikeout to collect his first save of the season.

RHP Deivi Garcia (3-1, 3.47 ERA) will take the ball for Nashville on Wednesday with an opportunity to get the Sounds a two-game lead to start the series. He will face off against RHP Cameron Weston (0-2, 5.96 ERA) and the Tides. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

WOOD CHUCKED: Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 2.63 ERA) made his third start with Nashville during his rehab assignment and did not earn a decision after 5.0 IP with two earned on seven hits and six strikeouts. The Brewers' franchise leader in career ERA (min. 500.0 IP) threw a season-high 83 pitches in his five frames and landed 60 of them for strikes (72%). After working two scoreless rehab appearances coming into his fifth start of his rehab assignment, Woodruff has not allowed more than three runs in any of his rehab starts and has a 2.72 ERA in his five rehab starts and is 2-1. In his 23.1 IP, he has 22 strikeouts and seven walks. The Sounds and High-A Wisconsin are now 4-1 in Woodruff's rehab starts.

CLEATS WERE MADE FOR WALKIN': The nine walks by Nashville hitters on Tuesday night matched a season-high for the Sounds at the plate. The team also drew nine walks in the second game of the season on March 29 vs. Jacksonville. The nine free passes were a season-high for Norfolk pitching, who entered the game with a team-high of seven walks, something they had done five times this season. The Sounds now have 137 walks on the season at the plate, good for eighth in the International League while the Tides have now issued 152 in their 33 games, the third-most as a pitching staff in the International League. Seven of the nine Nashville starters drew at least one walk with Andruw Monasterio and Raynel Delgado leading the way with two each.

JESUS SAVES: RHP Jesus Liranzo collected his first save of the season after inheriting the bases-loaded in the top of the ninth with Nashville ahead 5-2. It was his first save since September 13, 2024, when he was with Double-A Somerset in the Yankees organization. The right-handed journeyman now has 20 career saves and is 2-for-35 in save opportunities for his career. He has worked nine of his 11 games this season without allowing an earned run including each of last three and nine of his last 10.

HITS? WHO NEEDS 'EM: The win was on Tuesday was just the sixth of the year in which Nashville was outhit by their opponent. It was also the fourth win of the year when being held to five or fewer hits in a game. Nashville has now been held to five or less hits 12 times and lost each of the first seven games when failing to get more than five knocks but have since won four of their last five when being held to under a half-dozen hits.

