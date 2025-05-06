Indy Takes Series Opener from Clippers
May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS - After a soggy week in Central Ohio last week, partly cloudy with a game time temperature of 71 degrees was a welcome sight for the Clippers as they opened a six-game series, the first of back-to-back road series over the next two weeks, against the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field.
Indy struck first in the bottom of the first. Spencer Horwitz doubled, Nicke Yorke followed with a single to put runners on the corners with one away. Jack Suwinski lifted a fly ball to left, deep enough to plate Horwitz, putting Indianapolis in front 1-0 after one.
C.J. Kayfus, who made his Triple-A debut last Wednesday, came into tonight's game with a .357 average, including a pair of RBI and his first home run in a Clippers uniform. He stayed red hot in his first at bat, launching a 1-2 slider over the right field wall. The towering 383 foot solo blast tied the game at one.
Indianapolis regained the lead in the bottom of the third when Ji Hwan Bae scored on a wild pitch. They added another in the fourth on a Billy Cook RBI single, extending their lead to 3-1.
Cleveland Guardians rehabbing pitcher Slade Cecconi continued his assignment tonight getting the start on the mound. He worked four innings, surrendering three earned runs on five hits, walking one and striking out a pair on 63 pitches.
Cecconi's counterpart Mike Burrows gave up the homer to Kayfus, along with a single to Petey Halpin, but those would be the only runners to reach base against the Indy righty. He struck out seven without walking a single batter over five.
Suwinski singled home Bae in the seventh to pad the Indianapolis lead, 4-1, also giving us our final score.
Columbus drops to 14-17, Indianapolis improves to 17-15. Series continues on Wednesday, first pitch scheduled for 1:35pm.
