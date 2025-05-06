Bisons Offer 4 Free Tickets to All Veteran/Active Duty Armed Forces Service Members for Armed Forces Day Game
May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons today announced that they have partnered with the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York to honor, pay tribute and celebrate our brave servicemembers at the team's Armed Forces Day Game, Saturday, May 17 vs. the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field (1:05 p.m.), presented by CSEA.
In appreciation for all those that serve and sacrifice for our country, the Bisons are offering 4 FREE Game Tickets to the May 17th game to all veteran and active duty Armed Forces servicemembers so that they can enjoy the game with their families. Those tickets must be claimed at the Sahlen Field Box Office by showing a valid Military/Veterans ID. The Bisons will also be hosting as their guests the 914th Air Refueling Wing members and their families.
The Bisons Armed Forces Day Game will also include special activations, including a 914th SFS police vehicle and static display, and setups from the 914th Air Refueling Wing. Command Chief of the 914th Air Refueling Wing at Niagara Falls, Chief Mozette D. Timmons, will throw the game's ceremonial first pitch. A well-decorated Airman of over 30 years, Timmons served her country numerous times overseas, including deployments in Germany, Oman, Baghdad, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.
The Bisons have also announced they will wear special 'Armed Forces Day' caps during the game. The on-field Armed Forces Day caps are now available for purchase at Bisons.com and at all Sahlen Field gift shops.
Active Duty and veteran members of the Armed Forces can also receive a $5 discount at the Consumer's Pub at the Park when purchasing the restaurant's all-you-can-eat buffet before the team's Armed Forces Day game.
For additional information about the Armed Forces Day game at Sahlen Field, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.
