IronPigs Fall in Extras to WooSox to Open Series

May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (24-11) began their series with the Worcester Red Sox (17-16) by falling 6-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday morning at Coca-Cola Park.

The 'Pigs cracked the scoreboard first in the second inning. With two outs, Cal Stevenson doubled home Garrett Stubbs for the first run of the game.

It took until the seventh for the WooSox to tie the game. Blake Sabol launched a solo homer with one out in the frame, knotting the score. Later in the inning, Corey Rosier doubled in Trayce Thompson to put the WooSox on top.

With two gone in the eighth, Otto Kemp bounced a single thru the middle, scoring Rodolfo Castro to re-tie the game at 2-2.

Tied at 2-2 going into the 10th, Sabol struck again for the WooSox. With two outs and the bases loaded, he launched his second homer of the day, putting Worcester up 6-2.

The 'Pigs rallied in the bottom of the 10th as Justin Crawford drove home a run with a single and Christian Arroyo brought home another with a fielder's choice. But, the WooSox held on, stranding the tying run at first base.

Nick Burdi (3-0) earned the win for the WooSox, firing a scoreless ninth, allowing just a walk.

Joel Kuhnel (1-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits in 1.2 innings.

Despite the loss, Nabil Crismatt dazzled again for the 'Pigs, stringing together six more shutout innings. Crismatt has five straight quality starts and has not allowed a run in 18 innings at home this season.

The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Wednesday, May 7th with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Kyle Tyler (3-2, 3.16) is lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while the WooSox roll with Shane Drohan (3-0, 1.90)

