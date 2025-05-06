IronPigs Fall in Extras to WooSox to Open Series
May 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (24-11) began their series with the Worcester Red Sox (17-16) by falling 6-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday morning at Coca-Cola Park.
The 'Pigs cracked the scoreboard first in the second inning. With two outs, Cal Stevenson doubled home Garrett Stubbs for the first run of the game.
It took until the seventh for the WooSox to tie the game. Blake Sabol launched a solo homer with one out in the frame, knotting the score. Later in the inning, Corey Rosier doubled in Trayce Thompson to put the WooSox on top.
With two gone in the eighth, Otto Kemp bounced a single thru the middle, scoring Rodolfo Castro to re-tie the game at 2-2.
Tied at 2-2 going into the 10th, Sabol struck again for the WooSox. With two outs and the bases loaded, he launched his second homer of the day, putting Worcester up 6-2.
The 'Pigs rallied in the bottom of the 10th as Justin Crawford drove home a run with a single and Christian Arroyo brought home another with a fielder's choice. But, the WooSox held on, stranding the tying run at first base.
Nick Burdi (3-0) earned the win for the WooSox, firing a scoreless ninth, allowing just a walk.
Joel Kuhnel (1-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits in 1.2 innings.
Despite the loss, Nabil Crismatt dazzled again for the 'Pigs, stringing together six more shutout innings. Crismatt has five straight quality starts and has not allowed a run in 18 innings at home this season.
The 'Pigs and WooSox continue their series on Wednesday, May 7th with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Kyle Tyler (3-2, 3.16) is lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while the WooSox roll with Shane Drohan (3-0, 1.90)
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Four-Run Eighth Lifts Sounds over Tides - Nashville Sounds
- McCusker Mashes Two More Homers, Saints Take Down Bisons 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Jumbo Shrimp Walk-Off Mets to End Losing Streak - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Mets Fall in Series-Opener to Jumbo Shrimp, 4-3, in Ten Innings on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Fletcher Clubs Walk-Off Home Run, Knights Beat 'Birds in 11 - Charlotte Knights
- Late Offense Pushes Saints Past Bisons 6-2 Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Norfolk Loses Lead Late, Snaps Winning Streak - Norfolk Tides
- Omaha Falls to Louisville 9-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Falls in Extra Innings - Iowa Cubs
- Hens Walk It off in Dramatic Fashion in Tuesday Win to Iowa - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Blow Late Lead, Lose in Extras at Knights - Memphis Redbirds
- Indy Takes Series Opener from Clippers - Columbus Clippers
- Burrows Bulldozes Clippers with Seven Punchies in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Petty, Johnson Guide Bats to Win in Opener - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings, RailRiders Postponed Tuesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- May 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Phillies Top Prospect Andrew Painter Set to Debut for IronPigs May 8th - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Postponed Again - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- LeMahieu Scheduled to Rehab with SWB - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Series Preview: Columbus Clippers vs. Indianapolis Indians, May 6-11 - Indianapolis Indians
- Spencer Horwitz and Dauri Moreta Have Rehab Assignments Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- Sabol Homers Twice, WooSox Beat IronPigs 6-4 in Extras - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Fall in Extras to WooSox to Open Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Walk-Off with Eighth Straight Victory in 6-5 Extra-Inning Win over Stripers - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Walked off in Extras at Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 6 at Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Offer 4 Free Tickets to All Veteran/Active Duty Armed Forces Service Members for Armed Forces Day Game - Buffalo Bisons
- 19th Annual Pink Knights Set for May 9th - Charlotte Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Rodolfo Castro Homers as 'Pigs Suffer Third Straight Defeat
- Phillies Top Prospect Andrew Painter Set to Debut for IronPigs May 8th
- IronPigs Fall in Extras to WooSox to Open Series
- Otto Kemp Named International League Player of the Week
- Otto Kemp Named April International League Player of the Month