IronPigs Dropped by WooSox in Series Opener
June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-21) fell 8-1 in their series opener with the Worcester Red Sox (35-28) on Tuesday evening at Coca-Cola Park.
The WooSox started the scoring in their first turn at bat. Nate Eaton plated Nick Sogard with the game's first run with a sacrifice fly.
Buddy Kennedy promptly tied things up in the last of the first with a solo homer, his eighth of the season.
Worcester took the lead back, and for good, in the third. A throwing error allowed Jhostynxon Garcia to score on a fielder's choice before Nate Eaton clubbed a two-run homer. Nathan Hickey capped the frame with an RBI double.
Tyler McDonough popped a solo homer in the fourth to make it 6-1 WooSox.
Worcester tacked on two more in the seventh for good measure, getting an RBI single from Blaze Jordan and a run-scoring double play.
Isaac Coffey (1-0) got the win for the WooSox, allowing just one run on one hit and a walk, striking out four over five innings.
Andrew Painter (2-2) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing six runs in five innings on eight hits, striking out four.
The IronPigs and WooSox continue their series on Wednesday, June 11th at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m. with Alan Rangel (3-0, 5.26) on the mound for the 'Pigs while Worcester has yet to announce a starter.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
