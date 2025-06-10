Bats Offense Outpaces Cubs in 8-5 Win

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Louisville Bats opened their six-game series with the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday night with an 8-5 win. The Bats knocked 14 hits as a team and scored runs in five of nine innings. The win snaps a 12-game road losing streak for the Bats.

Aaron Wilkerson got the nod to open the series, but he had a rough go in the first inning. He gave up a solo home run to Moises Ballesteros, the third-ranked prospect in the Cubs organization, and then a three-run homer to the second-ranked prospect, Owen Caissie. The Cubs led 4-0 after the frame.

After the inning, Wilkerson brought his best stuff, tossing four scoreless innings and picking up four strikeouts before getting relieved by Sam Benschoter (W, 3-2) in the sixth.

The Bats responded to the Cubs' big first inning by chipping away across multiple frames. In the third inning, Jacob Hurtubise hit a leadoff double off Iowa starter Connor Noland. He moved to third on a flyout, then scored on a groundout by Jeimer Candelario. It was 4-1 after the inning.

In the fourth, it was a bit of déjà vu. With one away, Hurtubise hit another double and scored on a Blake Dunn single. Dunn moved to third on a throwing error and reached home on a Candelario groundout. The Bats were knocking on the door, only down a run after four frames.

Next inning, the Bats continued to push runs across. Levi Jordan picked up a base hit into left, and Davis Wendzel drew a walk to put two on. Will Banfield singled into center, which brought home Jordan. Hurtubise hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Wendzel to score. This run ended Noland's day and gave Louisville a 5-4 lead.

After five unanswered runs, the Cubs came up with an answer in the sixth inning. Carlos Perez hit a leadoff double off Benschoter and Kevin Alcantara tied the game with a double of his own, but it didn't stay tied for long.

Tom Cosgrove (L, 2-1) came in for the Cubs, and the Bats retook the lead in the seventh following back-to-back doubles from Francisco Urbaez and Edwin Rios. Louisville led 6-5 after the inning ended.

The Bats kept the pressure on by scoring in the eighth inning, scoring for their fourth consecutive frame. Wendzel reached second on an error and scored on Hurtubise's third double of the night. Candelario became the eighth Bat to pick up a hit by singling in Hurtubise. The Bats extended their lead to three with a score of 8-5.

Zach Maxwell came in to start the eighth and made it his 11th straight appearance without surrendering a run. Luis Mey (S, 2) came in to close the game and had a scare with runners on the corners and the tying run at the plate, but Mey forced the third out, avoided any damage and securing the win for Louisville.

Hurtubise finished 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI. Candelario picked up three RBI, Rios ended the night going 2-for-5 with an RBI, and Dunn and Banfield each posted an RBI and a hit.

The Bats (27-36) will continue their series with the Cubs (33-29) with game two on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:08 p.m. E.T. with Nick Curran on the call on Sports Talk 790.







