Roller Coaster of a Game Has Saints Feeling Ill in 3-2 Walk-Off Loss in 10

June 10, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The final few innings of Tuesday night's game at Victory Field had it all. The St. Paul Saints went from being no-hit into the seventh, to being down to their final out in the ninth, to taking the lead in the 10 th, to being walked-off on a ball that was hit 57 miles per hour with a launch angle of -80 and traveled a few feet in front of the plate. It all added up to a 3-2 Saints loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Indians, their eighth consecutive loss at Victory Field.

The game was scoreless into the fourth when the Indians loaded the bases with only one ball getting out of the infield. Nick Solak led off the inning with a bunt single to third. Jack Suwinski then lined a single into right putting runners at first and second. Billy Cook's slow tapper to third was the second infield single of the inning and loaded the bases. A sacrifice fly from Liover Peguero gave the Indians a 1-0 lead. Travis Adams, who started for the Saints, went 4.0 strong innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out four.

Meanwhile, the Saints could do nothing offensively in a bullpen game for the Indians. Ryder Ryan tossed 3.0 perfect innings before giving way to Major League rehabber Dauri Mureta. He hit the first batter he faced, Payton Eeles, for the Saints first base runner.

The Saints got two runners aboard in the fifth when Carson McCusker reached on an error by the third baseman Peguero. With one out Anthony Prato was hit by a pitch, but two fly outs ended the inning.

The Saints still didn't have a hit into the seventh. With two outs Edouard Julien broke up the no-hitter with a two-out single to right, but the Saints still couldn't get anything going offensively.

In the ninth, the Saints were down to their final out when Julien came through for a second time. Carson McCusker led off the inning with a walk. Pinch runner Maddux Houghton advanced to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Julien doubled to left-center scoring Houghton tying the game at one.

In the top of the 10 th with the placed runner Jeferson Morales at second, Tanner Schobel lined a single into center sending Morales to third. Noah Cardenas walked to load the bases. Eeles gave the Saints their first lead of the night, 2-1, with a sacrifice line out to center and Schobel took third. Unfortunately, the Saints couldn't get another run across as Jose Miranda hit into an inning ending double play.

It all unraveled for the Saints in the bottom of the inning. After Kyle Bischoff struck out the first hitter he faced, the placed runner at second, Matt Fazier, stole third. On a 3-2 pitch to Tsung-Che Cheng, Bischoff spiked a cutter that went to the backstop allowing Frazier to score tying the game at two. Bischoff then attempted to pickoff Cheng, but his errant pickoff attempt sent Cheng to third. Ronny Simon then hit a tapper just in front of the plate that Bischoff fielded with his glove and scooped a throw to the plate, but it wasn't in time as Cheng slid in safely for the walk-off run.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series at Victory Field on Wednesday afternoon at 12:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-3, 10.46) to the mound against Indians RHP Bubba Chandler (2-1, 2.49). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus. 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.