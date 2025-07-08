Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 8 vs. Worcester

July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (3-9, 44-42) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-8, 31-53)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Kyle Harrison (0-2, 7.88) vs. RHP Cade Cavalli (3-2, 5.27)

WEEKEND WARRIORS: The Red Wings wrapped up their series against the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday afternoon with a 3-1 victory...RHP BRYCE CONLEY got the start for the Red Wings and delivered 5.0 strong innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits while striking out six...CF ROBERT HASSELL III launched a solo blast, and 2B J.T. ARRUDA contributed a pair of RBI singles in the win...the Red Wings, winners of their last two games, are set to open a six-game homestand tonight against the Worcester Red Sox...Rochester will send RHP CADE CAVALLI to the mound against the WooSox LHP Kyle Harrison.

THE BRYCE IS RIGHT: RHP BRYCE CONLEY turned in 5.0 strong innings of work in his second start with the Red Wings Sunday afternoon, striking out six, while surrendering one run on three hits and walking just one en route to his second career Triple-A victory (4/8/2023 w/ LV)...through two starts in with the Red Wings, the Georgia native has posted a 1.64 ERA (2 ER/11.0 IP) while striking out nine, and walking three...since his 2025 debut with Double-A Harrisburg on 5/16, the Georgia native leads all Minor League pitchers with 56.0 innings pitched, and ranks 12th among all Double and Triple-A arms (min. 40.0 IP) with a .195 batting average against and 13th with a 1.05 WHIP...

Conley has turned in at least 5.0 innings of work in nine consecutive starts since 5/21, logging a 2.24 ERA (13 ER/52.1 IP) with a 0.96 WHIP over that stretch.

ARRUDA WAKENING: 2B J.T. ARRUDA logged a two-hit day on Sunday, knocking in two of the three Red Wings runs...this season against the Bisons, Arruda is hitting .350 (7-for-20) with a .409 OBP and six RBI...the Fresno State alum hit a grand slam against the Bisons on 4/22, which was his first homer in Triple-A...

With one of his two RBI singles coming in the sixth inning on Sunday, Arruda is now hitting .429 (6-for-14) in the sixth frame while boasting an OPS of 1.000.

BOBBY BARRELS: CF ROBERT HASSELL III went 2-for-4 Sunday afternoon, including his eighth homer of the season, putting him tied for third among active Nationals Minor Leaguers in that category...Hassell now has a team-leading 18 multi-hit games, nine of those being two-hit efforts...the Tennessee native ranks first among active Red Wings in AVG (.301), RBI (36), OBP (.365), SLG (.456), OPS (.821), and hits (68)...

Hassell has now hit safely five consecutive games since 7/2.

(MAR)QUIS YOUR CHANCES GOODBYE: RHP MARQUIS GRISSOM JR. came on to close Sunday's contest out, going the last 1.2 innings, while striking out a season-high four and not surrendering any hits or walks...this is tied for the longest save by any Red Wing this season, and the most strikeouts in any save this season from a Rochester pitcher...

This is the first time that Red Wing pitchers have recorded saves of five outs or more on back-to-back days since 4/30 and 5/1 of 2022, when RHP Jordan Weems and RHP Reed Garrett did so.

BULLY-PEN: The Red Wings bullpen put together 4.0 scoreless innings on Sunday, capped of by RHP MARQUIS GRISSOM JR'S five-out save...through the first six games of July, Rochester relievers rank fourth in the International League both with a 2.89 ERA (9 ER/28.0 IP) and 32 strikeouts and come in sixth with a 2.46 K/BB.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2015: On July 8, 2015, the Red Wings stormed back in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Buffalo Bisons in walk-off fashion...the Wings loaded the bases with nobody out, down one in the ninth, then 1B JOSE MARTINEZ drew a walk to bring home the tying run...CF DANNY ORTIZ then ripped a line drive down the first base line, sending home 2B JAMES BERESFORD, to seal victory for the Wings...both Ortiz and SS JORGE POLANCO logged a three-hit game in the win.







