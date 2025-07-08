Sounds Beat Bulls 12-2
July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Nashville Sounds hit five home runs on their way to claiming the first game of a six-game series with the Durham Bulls 12-2 at the DBAP on Tuesday night.
Jared Oliva homered twice as part of a three extra-base-hit night. Oliver Dunn tripled, singled and homered, while Ernesto Martinez and Drew Avans also homered for the Sounds (7-6).
Dom Keegan singled in Durham's first run of the game in the fourth, bringing home Curtis Mead. In the ninth, Jamie Westbrook doubled home Tanner Murray to pull the Bulls (7-4) to the closing margin 12-2.
Connor Seabold worked four-plus innings, permitting eight runs and three of the five homers.
How It Happened: The Sounds jumped on Seabold in the third when Dunn blasted a three-run shot on an 0-2 pitch. The five home runs were two shy of Nashville's season high of seven in April against the Charlotte Knights. Nashville ranked 19th in the 20-team league in home runs entering the ninth (72).
What's Next: Joe Rock (3-5, 4.81) is slated to start Wednesday night against Coleman Crow (0-0, 0.00) at 6:35 PM ET.
