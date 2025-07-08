Syracuse Dominates Lehigh Valley for 13-5 Mets Win on Tuesday Night

International League (IL)

Jared Young homers for the Syracuse Mets

Jared Young homers for the Syracuse Mets

Syracuse, NY - A seven-run seventh inning propelled the Syracuse Mets past the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a 13-5 win on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. With the win, Syracuse remains in first place in the International League second half standings.

Syracuse (41-47, 10-3) wasted no time getting on the board with a Jared Young homer in the bottom of the first inning, putting the Mets on top, 1-0.

Lehigh Valley (52-34, 6-6) quickly responded with a three-run homer from Rodolfo Castro, taking a 3-1 lead. Those were the only runs allowed by Major League rehabber Sean Manaea. The left-hander struck out five batters in three and two-thirds innings while throwing 73 pitches in what is likely his final tune up before returning to the New York Mets after his Major League rehab assignment.

In the bottom of the second, Syracuse pulled closer with a Joey Meneses solo home run, making it a 3-2 game.

After three scoreless innings, the IronPigs tallied another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Rafael Lantigua, putting Lehigh Valley up, 4-2.

Trailing by two in the bottom of the sixth, the Mets snatched the lead when Pablo Reyes walked, Jose Azocar singled, and David Villar smashed a three-run homer, thrusting Syracuse ahead, 5-4.

Lehigh Valley tied the game 5-5 in the seventh, pulling off a double-steal that sent Justin Crawford to second and Donovan Walton home to score.

The tie game didn't last long with the Mets piling on seven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Francisco Alvarez drove in a run with an RBI single, Drew Gilbert and Villar drew RBI walks, Meneses knocked a run in, Luis De Los Santos drove in a pair, and Luisangel Acuña hit an RBI triple that gave Syracuse a 12-5 lead.

The Mets added one more run in the eighth after Reyes doubled and Gilbert brought him home with an RBI double, extending the lead to 13-5.

After Manaea's start, Brooks Raley recorded four outs and only let one man on base. To close it out, Blade Tidwell pitched four innings out of the bullpen allowing a pair of runs.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday night. Right-hander Nolan McLean is scheduled to start for the Mets against right-hander Gabe Mosser of the IronPigs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

