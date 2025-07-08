Full House Cheers on the Clippers Tuesday

COLUMBUS, OH - It was Dime-A-Dog Night and 10,599 fans filled Huntington Park to root on the Columbus Clippers as they faced the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The dogs were delicious (all 19,000 of them) but sadly the Clippers fell, 11-6.

The Bats jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. The Clippers began mounting a comeback in the bottom of the 3rd when Petey Halpin doubled on a sharp line drive to left field.

Then in the 4th, Yordys Valdes doubled in a run and Milan Tolentino tied the game with a RBI single.

Two innings later though, Louisville had built up a lead of 9-3.

Columbus sliced that deficit in half with three runs in the 7th. C.J. Kayfus got the first RBI on an infield single. Dom Nuñez followed with a RBI single, and then Dayan Frias made it 9-6 with a sacrifice fly. Louisville scored two in the 8th to put the game back out of reach.

Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport (2-2) suffered the loss after allowing four runs in 5.0 innings. He struck out three.

Tuesday's game was the 16th straight in which the Clippers did not make an error, marking the longest streak in at least the last two decades in the International League.

The Clippers fall to 6-7 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 40-45 overall this season.

The series with Louisville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, continues on Wednesday which as always is DOLLAR DAY at the concession stands! Fans can enjoy select concessions for just $1. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.







