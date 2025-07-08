Full House Cheers on the Clippers Tuesday
July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - It was Dime-A-Dog Night and 10,599 fans filled Huntington Park to root on the Columbus Clippers as they faced the Louisville Bats, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The dogs were delicious (all 19,000 of them) but sadly the Clippers fell, 11-6.
The Bats jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. The Clippers began mounting a comeback in the bottom of the 3rd when Petey Halpin doubled on a sharp line drive to left field.
Then in the 4th, Yordys Valdes doubled in a run and Milan Tolentino tied the game with a RBI single.
Two innings later though, Louisville had built up a lead of 9-3.
Columbus sliced that deficit in half with three runs in the 7th. C.J. Kayfus got the first RBI on an infield single. Dom Nuñez followed with a RBI single, and then Dayan Frias made it 9-6 with a sacrifice fly. Louisville scored two in the 8th to put the game back out of reach.
Starting pitcher Aaron Davenport (2-2) suffered the loss after allowing four runs in 5.0 innings. He struck out three.
Tuesday's game was the 16th straight in which the Clippers did not make an error, marking the longest streak in at least the last two decades in the International League.
The Clippers fall to 6-7 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 40-45 overall this season.
The series with Louisville, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, continues on Wednesday which as always is DOLLAR DAY at the concession stands! Fans can enjoy select concessions for just $1. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
International League Stories from July 8, 2025
- Bottoms Up: Saints Get Three Homers, 10 RBI from Last Three in Order in 11-5 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Caissie Crushes Two Homers Once Again in 11-5 Loss to St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Drops Series Opener to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Rally to Beat Red Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Dominates Lehigh Valley for 13-5 Mets Win on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Basallo, Bowens Homer In Win At Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Blast off in 11-6 Victory over Clippers - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Could Not Keep up with Scranton in 5-2 Loss on Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Full House Cheers on the Clippers Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- RailRiders Surge past Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Triple up on Tanks in 8-1 Trouncing of Gwinnett - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Drop Another Series Opener, Fall 8-1 in Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Beat Bulls 12-2 - Durham Bulls
- 'Pigs Succumb to Late Mets Surge to Drop Series Opener - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Eight Extra-Base Hits Power WooSox to 11-5 Win in Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Redbirds and Knights Postponed Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- Melendez Homers Twice in Series Opening Loss to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- July 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Toledo Bats Stay Hot in Series Opener Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with Biogen Foundation - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 8 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Unveil Easton 'City Series' Look to Complete Lehigh Valley Trifecta - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- From Rochester to the Midsummer Classic: Former Wings Make Their Mark on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 8th to Sunday, July 13th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.