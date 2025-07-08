Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 8th to Sunday, July 13th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are in first place in the International League second half standings and are home at NBT Bank Stadium for a six-game series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A Philadelphia Phillies) from Tuesday, July 8th to Sunday July 13th. The homestand features a Mark Vientos Bobblehead giveaway on Latino Night, the World's Most Autographed baseball, two nights of fireworks, and more.

Tuesday, July 8th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - The week starts with a Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $14 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, July 9th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - On Wildcat and Wine Slushie Wednesday fans can enjoy $5 off wings and other select items at the Wildcat Concession Stand down the left-field line. Plus, wine slushies are 50% off at the Jim Beam Dugout Bar behind home plate and on the 315 Bullpen Bar in left field.

Thursday, July 10th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is 1911 Night, presented by Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards and 1911 Established. The first 1,000 fans 21 and older through the gates will receive a 1911 koozie that fits a 16-ounce beverage, courtesy of Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards and 1911 Established.

Plus, be a part of history by coming to the game to see and sign the World's Most Autographed Baseball. Fans will have the opportunity to sign the World's Most Autographed Baseball from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. next to the Home Plate Gate. Syracuse is just one of 15 Minor League stadiums to host the baseball this year.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders and always a DJ all game long on the 315 Bullpen Bar. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, July 11th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Fizzy Friday and Fireworks Friday. Special Beverage Ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for all beverages at the -196 Pub & Grub, located underneath the Metropolitan Club on the first base side, including canned craft beers, canned cocktails, water, or soda. ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

Friday is Women's Health Night, presented by Crouse Health. After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by Crouse Health and media co-sponsor 93Q.

Saturday, July 12th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - This Super Saturday is Latino Night #2 featuring the Congueros de Syracuse, a Mark Vientos Bobblehead giveaway, and postgame fireworks, all presented by Embassy Suites Destiny USA and CNY Latino. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Mark Vientos Bobblehead giveaway. After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show, presented by Embassy Suites Destiny USA and CNY Latino.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Mark Vientos Bobblehead giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Sunday, July 13th (1:05 p.m., gates open 10:15 a.m.) - Sunday is Faith and Family Day with a jersey giveaway, presented by Mission Syracuse. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Faith and Family jersey giveaway. Gates open early at 10:15 a.m. for a pregame service at 10:30 a.m. The worship service is non-denominational, and all faiths are welcome.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Faith and Family jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Plus, every Sunday is Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a bag of chips, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink, and a kids ice cream.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

