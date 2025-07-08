IronPigs Unveil Easton 'City Series' Look to Complete Lehigh Valley Trifecta

July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Easton, Pennsylvania - At a press conference today inside Easton's City Square, featuring Easton Mayor Salvatore J. Panto, Jr. and Easton Boxing Legend Larry Holmes, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs revealed the on-field look for the Easton 'City Series' uniforms to be worn on August 7th when the IronPigs host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Coca-Cola Park.

"Easton's Center 'Square' is the perfect opportunity to capture the city's spirit and revitalization," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "When we look at each City's unique characteristics and determine how best to pay homage to each locale, I think we've captured the heart of Easton. I never knew if it was Easton's City Square or Circle - that question was at the heart of our design and allows every Eastonian to answer for themselves."

"The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are an asset to the entire Lehigh Valley, and I appreciate that they are aged in the entire valley. I am looking forward to Easton Night at Coca-Cola Park and encourage all of our Easton families to attend," said Easton Mayor Salvatore J. Panto Jr.

The unveiling of the Easton City Series jersey and hat completes a three-year odyssey where the IronPigs paid tribute to each of the three major cities that make up the Lehigh Valley (Allentown in 2023, Bethlehem in 2024, Easton in 2025) with their own special on-field look.

The Easton jersey uses the same colorway as the Easton High School Red Rovers, with a red base for the jersey with grey and white trim on the sleeves. The wordmark of Easton across the chest features various landmarks of the city, including the Easton Square (or is it the Circle) standing in for the 'O' and the Northampton Street Bridge (known locally as the 'Free Bridge') along with other features. The hat is black with Easton's Circle street sign serving as the logo on the front.

The focal point of the whole ensemble is the use of the Easton Circle. Also known as Easton's Historic Centre Square, the name has been a point of contention, as while it is technically a town square, the traffic surrounding it moves in a circle pattern around the historic Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument. No matter what it is called, the Easton Circle is home to the heart of Easton, a gathering place for all Eastonians and the iconic image that comes to mind when Easton is envisioned. Easton's Centre Square hosted one of the country's first three original reading's of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

In addition to the on-field jersey and hat, a full suite of Easton City Series merchandise is available. The full line of merchandise is available now at the IronPigs Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park or online at shopironpigs.com.

The IronPigs will wear the Easton City Series on field during their Easton City Series game on August 7th at Coca-Cola Park when they host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. The game will feature various Easton vendors, bands, and local dignitaries as the IronPigs celebrate all things Easton. Tickets are available now and you can secure your seats by going to www.ironpigsbaseball.com, stopping by the Provident Bank Ticket Office at Coca-Cola Park, or by calling (610) 841-PIGS (7447).

Game worn Easton jerseys will be auctioned off and caps raffled off via IronPigs Charities with proceeds benefiting the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

