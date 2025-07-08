'Pigs Succumb to Late Mets Surge to Drop Series Opener
July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Syracuse, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (52-34, 6-6) could not withstand a late barrage of offense from the Syracuse Mets (41-47, 10-3) in a 13-5 loss on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Jared Young started the scoring in the first inning for the Mets with a solo homer before Rodolfo Castro hit his eighth homer of the season, a three-run shot, to vault the 'Pigs in front in the second.
Joey Meneses made it a one-run game with a solo homer of his own in the second but Rafael Lantigua put the 'Pigs back up by two with an RBI single in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom half of the sixth, David Villar smacked a three-run homer, flipping the script and putting the Mets ahead 5-4.
A double steal saw Donovan Walton swipe home while Justin Crawford took second, tying the game for the 'Pigs at 5-5 in the seventh.
The Mets erupted for a seven-spot in the seventh to take the lead for good. Francisco Alvarez gave the Mets the lead with an RBI single before bases loaded walks to Drew Gilbert and Villar made it 8-5. A Meneses groundout brought home another before Luis De Los Santos singled home two more runs. Luisangel Acuna tripled home a run to cap the frame.
Gilbert drove in a run with a double to make it 13-5 in the eighth.
Blade Tidwell (5-4) earned the win in relief for the Mets, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out one in four innings.
Nicholas Padilla (3-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk, striking out one in two-thirds of an inning.
The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Wednesday, July 9th. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Gabe Mosser (3-3, 7.16) on the mound for the 'Pigs and Nolan McLean (3-4, 2.80) on the bump for the Mets.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from July 8, 2025
- Bottoms Up: Saints Get Three Homers, 10 RBI from Last Three in Order in 11-5 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Caissie Crushes Two Homers Once Again in 11-5 Loss to St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Drops Series Opener to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Rally to Beat Red Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Dominates Lehigh Valley for 13-5 Mets Win on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Basallo, Bowens Homer In Win At Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Blast off in 11-6 Victory over Clippers - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Could Not Keep up with Scranton in 5-2 Loss on Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Full House Cheers on the Clippers Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- RailRiders Surge past Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Triple up on Tanks in 8-1 Trouncing of Gwinnett - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Drop Another Series Opener, Fall 8-1 in Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Beat Bulls 12-2 - Durham Bulls
- 'Pigs Succumb to Late Mets Surge to Drop Series Opener - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Eight Extra-Base Hits Power WooSox to 11-5 Win in Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Redbirds and Knights Postponed Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- Melendez Homers Twice in Series Opening Loss to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- July 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Toledo Bats Stay Hot in Series Opener Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with Biogen Foundation - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 8 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Unveil Easton 'City Series' Look to Complete Lehigh Valley Trifecta - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- From Rochester to the Midsummer Classic: Former Wings Make Their Mark on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 8th to Sunday, July 13th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- 'Pigs Succumb to Late Mets Surge to Drop Series Opener
- IronPigs Unveil Easton 'City Series' Look to Complete Lehigh Valley Trifecta
- Weston Wilson Homers as 'Pigs Dropped by RailRiders in Series Finale
- Multi-Hit Games for Weston Wilson and Justin Crawford Not Enough as 'Pigs Bested by RailRiders
- Rafael Lantigua Two-Run Single Helps 'Pigs Squeeze by RailRiders