'Pigs Succumb to Late Mets Surge to Drop Series Opener

July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (52-34, 6-6) could not withstand a late barrage of offense from the Syracuse Mets (41-47, 10-3) in a 13-5 loss on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Jared Young started the scoring in the first inning for the Mets with a solo homer before Rodolfo Castro hit his eighth homer of the season, a three-run shot, to vault the 'Pigs in front in the second.

Joey Meneses made it a one-run game with a solo homer of his own in the second but Rafael Lantigua put the 'Pigs back up by two with an RBI single in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom half of the sixth, David Villar smacked a three-run homer, flipping the script and putting the Mets ahead 5-4.

A double steal saw Donovan Walton swipe home while Justin Crawford took second, tying the game for the 'Pigs at 5-5 in the seventh.

The Mets erupted for a seven-spot in the seventh to take the lead for good. Francisco Alvarez gave the Mets the lead with an RBI single before bases loaded walks to Drew Gilbert and Villar made it 8-5. A Meneses groundout brought home another before Luis De Los Santos singled home two more runs. Luisangel Acuna tripled home a run to cap the frame.

Gilbert drove in a run with a double to make it 13-5 in the eighth.

Blade Tidwell (5-4) earned the win in relief for the Mets, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out one in four innings.

Nicholas Padilla (3-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk, striking out one in two-thirds of an inning.

The 'Pigs and Mets continue their series on Wednesday, July 9th. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. with Gabe Mosser (3-3, 7.16) on the mound for the 'Pigs and Nolan McLean (3-4, 2.80) on the bump for the Mets.

