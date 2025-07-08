Stripers Drop Another Series Opener, Fall 8-1 in Indianapolis
July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - The Gwinnett Stripers (7-6) were limited to one run on three hits by four Indianapolis pitchers in an 8-1 loss to the Indians (9-4) on Tuesday night at Victory Field. Gwinnett is now 1-15 in series openers this season.
Decisive Plays: Matthew Batten legged out an RBI fielder' choice scoring Conner Capel to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the second inning. Indianapolis responded with a three-run bottom of the second highlighted by a solo home run from Brett Sullivan and RBI double from Ji-Hwan Bae. The Indians' 4-1 lead grew to 5-1 in the sixth on a solo homer by Liover Peguero (5). An RBI single by Nick Solak in the seventh and two-run homer by Tsung-Che Cheng (1) in the eighth made it 8-1.
Key Contributors: Jarred Kelenic (1-for-4, double), Luke Waddell (1-for-3), and Eddys Leonard (1-for-3) had Gwinnett's three hits. For Indianapolis, Ronny Simon (3-for-5, double, 2 runs), Bae (3-for-4, double, triple, RBI), and Sullivan (2-for-4, homer, RBI) all had multi-hit games. Indians' starter Thomas Harrington (W, 6-8) pitched 6.0 innings (2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO).
Noteworthy: Atlanta Braves' No. 23 prospect Ian Mejia (L, 0-1) made his second career Triple-A start for the Stripers (4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO). Indianapolis snapped long scoreless streaks for both Hayden Harris (8 games, 8.0 IP) and Wander Suero (19 games, 19.2 IP). Suero was just four scoreless appearances shy of tying the Gwinentt record held by Stephen Marek (23 games, 24.2 IP in 2010).
Next Game (Wednesday, July 9): Gwinnett Stripers at Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 1:35 p.m. at Victory Field. Radio Broadcast: 1:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Friday, July 18): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins), 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Stick around after the game for a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky (weather permitting). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
