Caissie Crushes Two Homers Once Again in 11-5 Loss to St. Paul

July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN. - The Iowa Cubs fell to the St. Paul Saints in the first game of the series 11-5 at CHS Field in St. Paul.

In the first game of the series, the I-Cubs dealt the first run in the opening frame as International League Player of the Week, Owen Caissie, drilled his 17th homer to left field and gave Iowa the 1-0 lead.

Then the Saints tied the game up with a forced ground out for a 1-1 game. In the following inning, James Triantos hit an RBI-single into shallow left field and regained the lead 2-1.

St. Paul once again, tied the game up with another forced ground out for a 2-2 game at the end of the second inning.

In the top of the third, Caissie drilled his second homer of the night into center field, his 18th homer of the season and his third multi-homer in the last five days as the lead was 3-2.

But the Saints crushed a three-run homer off of right-hander Will Sanders and took their first lead of the night for a 5-3 score.

In the top of the sixth inning, Greg Allen crushed his fourth homer of the season to right field with a two-run shot and tied the game 5-5. Allen has a homer in back-to-back games.

But St. Paul put together two three-run homers in the bottom of the seventh and eighth inning to win 11-5 over Iowa as Riley Martin earned his second straight loss.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday, July 9 and first pitch is at 7:07 p.m.







