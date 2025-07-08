Caissie Crushes Two Homers Once Again in 11-5 Loss to St. Paul
July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN. - The Iowa Cubs fell to the St. Paul Saints in the first game of the series 11-5 at CHS Field in St. Paul.
In the first game of the series, the I-Cubs dealt the first run in the opening frame as International League Player of the Week, Owen Caissie, drilled his 17th homer to left field and gave Iowa the 1-0 lead.
Then the Saints tied the game up with a forced ground out for a 1-1 game. In the following inning, James Triantos hit an RBI-single into shallow left field and regained the lead 2-1.
St. Paul once again, tied the game up with another forced ground out for a 2-2 game at the end of the second inning.
In the top of the third, Caissie drilled his second homer of the night into center field, his 18th homer of the season and his third multi-homer in the last five days as the lead was 3-2.
But the Saints crushed a three-run homer off of right-hander Will Sanders and took their first lead of the night for a 5-3 score.
In the top of the sixth inning, Greg Allen crushed his fourth homer of the season to right field with a two-run shot and tied the game 5-5. Allen has a homer in back-to-back games.
But St. Paul put together two three-run homers in the bottom of the seventh and eighth inning to win 11-5 over Iowa as Riley Martin earned his second straight loss.
The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday, July 9 and first pitch is at 7:07 p.m.
International League Stories from July 8, 2025
- Bottoms Up: Saints Get Three Homers, 10 RBI from Last Three in Order in 11-5 Win - St. Paul Saints
- Caissie Crushes Two Homers Once Again in 11-5 Loss to St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Drops Series Opener to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Rally to Beat Red Wings in Series Opener - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Dominates Lehigh Valley for 13-5 Mets Win on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Basallo, Bowens Homer In Win At Jacksonville - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Blast off in 11-6 Victory over Clippers - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Could Not Keep up with Scranton in 5-2 Loss on Tuesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Full House Cheers on the Clippers Tuesday - Columbus Clippers
- RailRiders Surge past Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Indians Triple up on Tanks in 8-1 Trouncing of Gwinnett - Indianapolis Indians
- Stripers Drop Another Series Opener, Fall 8-1 in Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Beat Bulls 12-2 - Durham Bulls
- 'Pigs Succumb to Late Mets Surge to Drop Series Opener - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Eight Extra-Base Hits Power WooSox to 11-5 Win in Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Redbirds and Knights Postponed Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- Melendez Homers Twice in Series Opening Loss to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- July 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Toledo Bats Stay Hot in Series Opener Victory - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 8, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Durham Bulls Announce New Partnership with Biogen Foundation - Durham Bulls
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 8 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs Unveil Easton 'City Series' Look to Complete Lehigh Valley Trifecta - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- From Rochester to the Midsummer Classic: Former Wings Make Their Mark on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, July 8th to Sunday, July 13th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.