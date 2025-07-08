SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 8, 2025

July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons (5-7, 35-50) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (8-3, 46-37)

July 8, 2025 | Game 84 | Home Game 44 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

LH Adam Macko (0-3, 8.31) vs. RH Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 4.50)

Macko: Allowed 3 R (2 ER) on 7 H over 3.4 IP in 7/02 ND vs. ROC with 3 K & 3 BB (5-3 Bisons)

Carrasco: Allowed 2 R on 6 H over 6.0 IP in 7/03 ND @ LHV with 2 K & 1 BB (6-5 IronPigs walk-off)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (July 6, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9-6 Sunday afternoon at PNC Field. A quality start from RailRiders pitcher Erick Leal and a six-run fifth inning powered the RailRiders to a series victory against the IronPigs.

Lehigh Valley tallied the first run of the game in the top of the fourth when Cal Stevenson reached on a bunt, stole second, advanced to third on a force out, and scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped out in front in the sixth, sending ten batters to the plate and blasting two home runs in the frame. After a pitch hit Andrew Velazquez and Jorbit Vivas walked, Yankees #2 Prospect Spencer Jones crushed a four-seam fastball 445-feet over the right field wall to put the RailRiders ahead 3-1. Everson Pereira walked and scored on a T.J. Rumfield RBI single for a three-run cushion. Bryan De La Cruz homered in the second straight game, launching his ninth of the year to give SWB a 6-1 lead.

Weston Wilson hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth to pull Lehigh Valley within four. The RailRiders added three more runs in the sixth to extend the advantage. Velazquez singled, Vivas reached on catcher's interference, and a pitch hit Jesús Rodríguez to load the bases with no one out for Jones, who plated a run with a sacrifice fly. With one out, Pereira and Rumfield walked to score another run, and De La Cruz extended the lead 9-2 with the second sacrifice fly of the inning. Lehigh tallied three in the eighth and one in the ninth to close the scoring.

Leal allowed two runs on three hits over six innings for his third consecutive victory. Mitch Neunburn took the loss in his Triple-A debut.

ELECTRIC CITY SHOWDOWN- The RailRiders take on the Buffalo Bisons for the first time this season. The Yankees and Blue Jays top affiliates did not meet in the first half of the season, but battle 18 times between today and the final day of the 2025 campaign. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the 2024 set 16-7 and leads the all-time series 246-215 dating back to the Triple-A alliance days. Both Scranton and Buffalo have been called "The Electric City." Scranton earned the moniker due to its pioneering role in using electricity, specifically for streetcars, in the late 19th century, while Buffalo was the first city powered by Nikola Tesla's hydroelectric system at Niagara Falls.

QUALITY STUFF- Carlos Carrasco takes the mound in the series opener against Buffalo on Tuesday night. In his last outing on July 3, the 38-year-old worked his first quality start in a year, allowing two runs on six hits in his longest appearance of the year at any level. Carrasco's last appearance of six innings or more was almost a year ago to the day while pitching for Cleveland against the Chicago White Sox.

ACTIVATED AND OUT- Kervin Castro was activated from the 7-Day Injured List Sunday and made his first appearance in a month and a half. Castro is 3-0 and lowered his ERA to 3.08 with a scoreless inning on Sunday. To open a roster spot, Luis Pacheco was transferred to Somerset after one outing. Pacheco walked two batters, gave up a hit and allowed two inherited runners to score in Saturday's 16-6 win.

ROLLING ON- Erick Leal has worked back-to-back quality starts and won three consecutive decisions since starting the season 1-7 over his first 13 appearances. During this stretch, Leal has lowered his ERA by a full run and struck out 16 over 18 innings of work.

DE LA BOOM- Bryan De La Cruz has hit home runs in consecutive games and now has nine in 47 games for the RailRiders. The outfielder is hitting .256 since joining Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in early May.

THE PEREIRA GAME- Everson Pereira's cycle on Saturday night was the first by a RailRider since Dustin Fowler accomplished the feat on April 30, 2017, against Indianapolis at PNC Field. It was the second five-hit game of his career and the first by any Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player since Carlos Narvaez last June against Buffalo. Pereira's six runs batted in were one off a career-best.

EXPERIENCED ADDITION- New York has signed infielder Jeimer Candelario to a Minor League contract and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 31-year-old has appeared in 880 MLB games over 10 seasons and holds a career .237 big league average with 110 home runs. Candelario was released by the Reds shortly after the RailRiders faced him two weeks ago on a rehab assignment with Louisville.

BEST OF LUCK- The Yankees have traded catcher Alex Jackson to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Over 44 games for the RailRiders this season, Jackson hit .226 with 10 home runs and 34 runs batted in. He was signed and selected to the Orioles big league roster when former RailRiders and Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez was placed on the Injured List.

YARD WORK- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opens the second half with 15 home games out of 17 on the schedule prior to the MLB All-Star Break on July 14. The RailRiders won ten straight at PNC Field from June 10 through June 27, their longest home winning streak since 11 consecutive wins at PNC Field during the 2016 championship season, and now sports a 26-17 mark at home.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was off on Monday and starts a series against Seattle in the Bronx. Will Warren takes that ball in game one against Logan Gilbert... Somerset bested Reading on Sunday 4-2. Trystan Vrieling struck out six over six in the win and Tyler Hardman hit his 12th home run of the year... Hudson Valley edged Brooklyn 2-1 in their series finale. Dillon Lewis hit a two-run homer for the lone 'Gades offense of the day... Tampa lost 14-9 to Clearwater. Hans Montero and Juan Matheus homered in the loss and six players drove in at least one run.







