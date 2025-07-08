Bisons Could Not Keep up with Scranton in 5-2 Loss on Tuesday

July 8, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







MOOSIC, P.A. - The Buffalo Bisons fell just short of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Tuesday night at PNC Field in their six-game road series opener, as a strong bullpen performance allowed the RailRiders to outpace the Bisons 5-2.

The first three scoreless innings of the game were filled with impressive pitching performances for both teams. Bisons' starting pitcher Adam Macko allowed just one hit over the three innings and struck out three. RailRiders' starter Carlos Carrasco gave up two hits to the Bisons bats and struck out one, keeping the game 0-0 through the first three innings.

In the fourth inning, the bats came alive for both teams. A Rainer Nunez sacrifice RBI opened the scoring for the Herd, bringing home Alan Roden. To add another run to the total, Ali Sanchez would strike a line drive single to center field and score Yohendrick Pinango giving Buffalo a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the same inning, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would answer quickly with some damage of their own. Despite Macko's impressive start, the hot bats of the RailRiders lineup would prove too strong. A double from Jose Rojas, a sac-fly from Andrew Valasquez, and a handful of base hits from the following part of the lineup would score three runs for the RailRiders, giving them a 3-2 lead heading into the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would add another run to their total, scoring on a line-drive RBI single from Jorbit Vivas. Later in the game, the RailRiders would continue to extend the Bisons' deficit, as Valasquez would make it home from second base off an Ismael Munguia RBI single.

A strong pitching performance from the RailRiders bullpen to compliment Carrasco's work earlier in the game would hold Buffalo scoreless throughout the remainder of the game. Harrison Cohen would go one and two-third innings, striking out two and keeping the Bisons from getting any hits. Eric Reyzelman would work a scoreless inning himself, only allowing one hit and striking out one Bisons batter.

The Bisons' bullpen also had a great night of their own. Andrew Bash went a pair of innings, only allowing one run and four hits, while striking out one. Hunter Gregory pitched a scoreless seventh inning, striking out two and allowing no hits. Mason Fluharty had an inning of work as well, allowing just one run and striking out a pair of RailRiders.

The Bisons will look to take the second game of their six-game road series against the RailRiders on Wednesday, with the first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. at PNC Field. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy App and Bisons.com starting at 12:45 p.m.







International League Stories from July 8, 2025

