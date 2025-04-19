Koperniak Smacks Double for First Redbirds Walk-Off Win of 2025
April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds walked off the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miamin Marlins) by a final score of 6-5 in game five of a six-game series on Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Left fielder Matt Koperniak smacked a double to the left field wall to record the first walk-off win of the season for Memphis. Koperniak's RBI scored right fielder Bryan Torres, who doubled earlier in the frame.
Designated hitter Masyn Winn homered in his first two at-bats in the second game of his MLB Rehab Assignment. Winn finished the day 2-for-5. Shortstop Jose Barrero smacked his second home run of the season in the sixth inning, a two-run shot to give the Redbirds a 4-3 lead.
Starting pitcher Ian Bedell allowed three runs on six hits, walked one and struck out three in 4.2 innings pitched. All three runs the right-handed pitcher allowed scored across two home runs. Roddery Muñoz (1-0) earned the win after 2.0 innings of relief.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Easter Sunday, April 20 to conclude a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
