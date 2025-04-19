Gorski's Double Dose of Homers Drives the Indians to a 6-2 Victory

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Matt Gorski powered the Indianapolis Indians to a 6-2 victory against the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday night at Victory Field, tallying his sixth career multi-home run game and kicking off a four-run sixth inning that propelled Indy to its first series victory of the season.

With the game knotted at 1-1 in the sixth inning, Gorski drove in the eventual game-winning run with a double to bring around Nick Solak. The Indians (9-8) continued their big inning as Liover Peguero roped a two-run double down the left field line and traded places with Eli Wilson two batters later.

After some small ball provided the Mud Hens (5-15) with a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, Gorski deposited his first home run of the night 400 feet over the left field fence to tie the game. His second home run, third hit and third RBI of the night in the seventh inning padded the lead for the Indians.

Toledo attempted a comeback against Jarod Bayless in the top of the ninth, loading the bases and cashing in one run. However, Bayless stranded the bases loaded with a trio of strikeouts to end the frame. The outing also capped off an impressive 4.1 one-run innings from the bullpen, spurred by Eddy Yean (W, 1-2).

Gorski racked up 10 total bases, which eclipsed the most by an Indians hitter in a single game this season. Four other Indians hitters also racked up multiple hits, including Nick Solak, Liover Peguero, Eli Wilson and Tsung-Che Cheng. Solak also pushed his International League-leading active hitting streak to 10 games.

Indy concludes its series against Toledo and looks to pick up its fifth straight win on Sunday at 1:35 PM. RHP Braxton Ashcraft (1-2, 4.15 ERA) is set to toe the rubber against fellow righty Matt Manning (0-1, 6.91 ERA).

