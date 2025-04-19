Stripers Pull Away Late to Defeat Lehigh Valley 6-3

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (10-9) utilized a fifth-inning rally to defeat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (13-7) in a 6-3 finish on Saturday night at Coolray Field. The win secured at least a series split for the Stripers, marking their third straight series without a loss.

Decisive Plays: Down 2-0 in the bottom of the second, the Stripers got on the board with a solo homer from Matthew Batten (1). Gwinnett would get another solo shot from Eddys Leonard (3) in the third inning to tie the game at 2-2. Following a fourth-inning sacrifice fly to get Lehigh Valley ahead, Gwinnett tied the game on an Eddy Alvarez single in the fifth inning before Luke Waddell drilled a sacrifice fly of his own to put the Stripers ahead 4-3. The Stripers added two insurance runs in the seventh inning on a balk and a single from Charles Leblanc.

Key Contributors: Leonard (2-for-4, double, homer, RBI) homered for a second straight game out of the nine slot. Batten (2-for-4, homer, RBI) now has three hits in his last two games. Gwinnett starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep (W, 2-0) battled early troubles to end up with the win (5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO). The Stripers bullpen did the rest with scoreless innings from Wander Suero (H, 1), Enoli Paredes (H, 1), Jordan Weems (H, 1) and Jesse Chavez (S, 2).

Noteworthy: Leonard now has four extra-base hits in his last two games (double, triple, 2 homers). Following a victory while wearing the Malmo Oat Milkers' jerseys last season, the Stripers are now 2-0 when wearing the alternate identity.

Next Game (Sunday, April 20): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Davis Daniel (0-1, 5.40 ERA) takes the mound for the Stripers against Lehigh Valley's Alan Rangel (1-0, 4.08 ERA). Join the Stripers for Sunday Funday presented by COUNTRY Financial. A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). The game will also feature FREE admission to the Kids Zone in the left field concourse. Additionally, kids aged 12 and under can stick around after the game for an egg-citing Easter Egg Hunt on the field. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.