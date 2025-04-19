Norfolk Routs Storm Chasers In Omaha

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NE - The Norfolk Tides (8-12) defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers (10-9), 11-1, on Saturday at Werner Park. The Tides snapped their two game losing streak and trail Omaha, 3-2, entering the series finale on Sunday scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

Norfolk didn't take their time scoring, putting up six runs in the first two innings including a five-run inning in the second inning. Terrin Vavra highlighted the offensive prowess with an RBI double in the second inning, and finished 3-for-4 on the day after an RBI single in the sixth inning as well to put Norfolk up, 7-0.

Omaha scored their only run in the eighth inning when Brian O'Keefe hit an RBI double. Cameron Weston led the Tides pitching today as the starter with 4.0 scoreless innings. Roansy Contreras earned the win after following Weston with 3.0 scoreless innings as well. Norfolk would score four insurance runs in the ninth inning, highlighted by an RBI single by Dylan Carlson. It was his third hit and third RBI of the day, sealing a 11-1 victory over the Storm Chasers.

