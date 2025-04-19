Caissie, Flexen Lift I-Cubs over Saints 1-0

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs won in a thrilling fashion against St. Paul Saints 1-0 as Owen Caissie homered the only run of the game and threw home the game-winning out to seal the deal.

Both teams were blanked in the first three innings as both pitching staffs were dealing with four 1-2-3 innings combined.

Then, in the bottom of the fourth inning, Caissie crushed a solo shot to right center field and gave the I-Cubs the lead for the rest of the game.

Right-hander Chris Flexen had a stellar outing on the day as he went 6.0 innings, allowed no runs on two hits and fanned seven batters to get his third win of the year and his second straight quality start.

Iowa's pitching staff took care of business as they struck out 11 batters on the day which marked their fifth straight game with 10+ strikeouts.

Brandon Hughes closed the game out for Iowa as he faced just the one batter and earned his second save of the season. He allowed the only hit that went to Caissie in right field but he threw out pinch-runner Dalton Shuffield at home plate to win the game for Iowa.

The Iowa Cubs conclude this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Sunday, April 20 as first pitch is slated for 1:08 p.m. CT and right-hander Chris Flexen will take the mound for Iowa.

