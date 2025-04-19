Louisville Downs Clippers on Saturday

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

After putting up a season high 13 runs on Friday night, the International League West Division leading Columbus Clippers couldn't keep their momentum rolling on Saturday afternoon at Huntington Park as the Louisville Bats surged to a 10-5 victory.

Things looked promising early on. In the bottom of the first inning, Petey Halpin reached on a one out walk, followed by singles from Will Wilson and Johnathan Rodríguez to load the bases. Micah Pries was next to the dish and he cleared the bases sending a laser of a home run, 108.5 MPH off the bat, into the Pedialyte Porch. The second grand slam for the Clippers in as many games put them ahead, 4-1, after one.

The Bats weren't going to go away quietly. A two-out double in the top of the third from Edwin Rios put a runner in scoring position for P.J. Higgins and he delivered. His first home run of the season cut the Columbus lead to 4-3.

Clippers would catch a break in the bottom of the fourth. After Christian Cairo singled, Will Brennan laced single through the middle. Louisville center fielder Rece Hinds misplayed the ball, which allowed Cairo to score all the way from first, giving us a 5-3 score.

Columbus starter Vince Velazquez departed with one out in the top of the fifth, after which Louisville tagged reliever Bradley Hanner with three home runs. Back-to-back solo shots by Rece Hinds and Edwin Rios knotted it at five all. Davis Wendzel then added a two-run homer of his own, giving the Bats a 7-5 lead.

Louisville tacked on an insurance run in each of the next three frames. The Clippers scored once in the bottom of the 8th on a Kyle Datres sacrifice fly, but left the bases loaded. Will Wilson slammed his league-leading 6th home run of the year in the 9th, but Columbus fell short, dropping the game 10-7. The loss drops the ClipShow to 12-6 on the season.

The series finale is set for Sunday at Huntington Park. It's Family Day at the ballpark, join us when gates open for a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt on the outfield grass for kids! Bring your own basket and gather as many eggs as you can. Plus, the Easter Bunny will be in attendance taking pictures with fans on the concourse and the post-game Fun Run around the bases follows the game. First pitch scheduled for 1:05pm, gates open at 12:00pm. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

