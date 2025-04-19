Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 19 vs. Worcester

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (9-8) vs. Rochester Red Wings (3-14)

Saturday, April 19, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Jack Anderson (NR) vs. RHP Jack Sinclair (0-0, 3.52)

FLUSH IT: A day after they were no-hit for the first time since 2021, the Rochester Red Wings fell, 20-7, to Worcester Friday afternoon...2B PAUL WITT launched his first Triple-A home run and came in to pitch the eighth and ninth, his eighth career appearance on the mound...DH FRANCHY CORDERO and C BRADY LINDSLY also added homers of their own in the final frame to cut into the big lead...Rochester looks to snap their eight-game skid, sending RHP JACK SINCLAIR to the mound for his third career start against WooSox RHP Jack Anderson.

HE'S SO WITTY: 2B PAUL WITT launched the 23rd home run of his professional career yesterday, and first at the Triple-A level...the homer traveled 456 feet and off the video board in left field, marking the longest round tripper by a Red Wing since Travis Blankenhorn's 461-foot shot on 8/12/23 against LHV at Innovative Field...he added a single in the ninth and came around to score to finish 2-for-4 with a pair of runs, his first multi-hit game at the Triple-A level since his debut on 8/5/23 at SWB...

Witt also came in to pitch on the mound, becoming the first Red Wings position player to homer and pitch in the same game since Jake Alu on 8/25/24 at LHV, and first to do so at home since Jacob Nottingham on 7/7/23 against BUF.

FRANCH-ISE: DH FRANCHY CORDERO picked up his second consecutive multi-hit game Friday, going 2-for-3 with his second homer of the season in the ninth, while adding a pair of walks...he is hitting .414 (12-for-29) with four extra-base hits (2 HR, 2 2B) and seven RBI in eight home games this season, and carries a lifetime slash line of .356/.412/.567 in 27 games at Innovative Field both as a Red Wing and an opponent (WOR, SWB)...

Cordero and ANDREW PINCKNEY are the only Red Wings with multiple home runs this season.

LIND-SANITY: C BRADY LINDSLY came on defensively in the eighth inning, and launched his first homer of the season in the bottom of the ninth to finish 1-for-2...in 2025, Red Wings catchers lead the International League with a 1.081 OPS and .470 on-base percentage, rank second with a .611 slugging percentage and .352 batting average (19-for-54), and are tied for third with seven extra-base hits.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON FRIGHTS: The Red Wings surrendered 26 hits yesterday, the most allowed in a game by a Rochester staff since Innovative Field opened in 1997...they also allowed 20 runs in the contest for the first time since 9/15/2021, in a 20-3 loss to Buffalo at Innovative Field...WooSox SS Marcelo Mayer drove in seven runs in the contest to become the second player to do so against Rochester pitching since the Nationals became an affiliate in 2021 (Niko Kavadas, 7/12/24, also w/ WOR), and first to do so at Innovative Field since at least 2004...

26 hits are the most allowed in an International League game since Norfolk logged 29 against Charlotte on 4/3/24.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 19, 2025

Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 19 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.