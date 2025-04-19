Right-Handed Pitcher Colin Holderman Begins Rehab Assignment with Indianapolis

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman will begin a rehab assignment as the Indianapolis Indians continue this week's six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens at 6:35 PM. He is the second major league rehabber assigned to Indianapolis this season, following infielder Jared Triolo.

Holderman, 29, was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 6 with a right knee sprain. He began the season on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster, going 0-0 with a 9.64 ERA (5er/4.2ip), four walks and six strikeouts in five games. He has appeared in 127 games for Pittsburgh since 2022, going 4-9 with a 4.04 ERA (55er/122.2ip), 112 hits, 56 walks and 126 strikeouts. He collected two career saves with Pittsburgh, both coming during the 2023 season.

The reliever has made 11 appearances (one start) with Indianapolis since joining the Pirates organization in 2022, logging a 5.06 ERA (6er/10.2ip) and 14 strikeouts.

Holderman was traded to Pittsburgh from New York (NL) on July 22, 2022, in exchange for Daniel Vogelbach. He was originally selected by the Mets in the ninth round (280th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Heartland Community College (Normal, Ill.)

