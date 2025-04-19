House Homers Twice to Propel Red Wings over WooSox

The Rochester Red Wings came out of the gates swinging Saturday afternoon, posting a season-high 17 hits in a 12-3 win over the Worcester Red Sox to snap an eight-game skid. All nine Red Wings starters recorded a hit in the contest, paced by 3B Brady House with four and C Andrew Knizner with three. On the mound, RHP Jack Sinclair took the ball first for what was his third career start and first since September 6, 2021, and RHP Patrick Weigel turned in 2.0 perfect innings in relief to earn the win.

Rochester held Worcester scoreless in the top of the first, and immediately went to work in the bottom half. After two quick outs, Brady House stung a hard ground ball past the diving shortstop for a base hit. DH Franchy Cordero then pulled a line drive through the right side for a single of his own to put two runners on base for RF Andrew Pinckney. The University of Alabama product drove the first pitch he saw the other way into the right-center field gap and over the fence for a three-run homer to give the Red Wings an early lead. This was his team-leading third of the season, and 15th of his professional career. Andrew Knizner followed suit and crushed a full-count slider over the left-center field fence for a homer of his own, the first time Rochester has hit back-to-back shots in 2025.

Worcester wasted no time cutting into the lead in the top of the second. LF Nate Eaton led off the inning with a single, and came all the way around to score on a double deep down the right field line from veteran C Yasmani Grandal to make the score 4-1.

Coming off his first Triple-A home run Friday afternoon, 2B Paul Witt kept his bat hot to lead off the top of the third with a line drive double into the left-center field gap. SS Jackson Cluff dropped down a bunt and beat out the throw for a single that allowed Witt to reach third in the following at-bat, turning the lineup over to CF Robert Hassell III for a run-scoring opportunity. The former first-round pick found a hole in between first and second, allowing Witt to trot home for the Wings' fifth run. After a caught stealing for the first out of the inning, DH Drew Millas made it four consecutive hits and increased the lead to 6-1 with an RBI single of his own. Brady House came to bat for the second time in as many innings and cracked the first pitch he saw over the triangle in left-center field for his second home run of the season, ballooning the score to 8-1 after two.

The score stayed at 8-1 as the Red Wings came to bat in the bottom of the fifth. Andrew Knizner led off the inning with a single and moved to second two batters later on a walk to 2B Darren Baker, who replaced Paul Witt in the third. Jackson Cluff reached on his second single of the ballgame to load the bases in the following at-bat. Following a strikeout, Drew Millas hit a hard ground ball to short that resulted in a fielding error, allowing Knizner and Baker to cross the plate and make the score 10-1.

After two quick outs in the bottom of the seventh, Drew Millas, up to the plate for the fifth time worked a walk to set things up for Brady House. The Georgia native cranked a 1-1 fastball deep to right-center field that carried over the fence for his second home run of the day. Rochester took a 12-1 lead into the eighth inning.

Worcester came to bat in the top of the ninth facing an 11-run deficit. A fielding error and a throwing error put runners on the corners with no outs, and both came around to score on a double from 2B Marcelo Mayer to make the score 12-3. 3B Abraham Toro then worked a walk following a pitching change. A ground ball from LF Nate Eaton began as a fielder's choice, turned into a throwing error, and resulted in a wild double play at the plate to end the game. Rochester took home the nine-run victory, their first of the series.

Jack Sinclair made his first career Triple-A start Saturday afternoon, and his seventh appearance with the Red Wings in 2025. The right-hander limited the WooSox offense to one earned on three hits with three strikeouts across 2.0 innings before handing the ball to RHP Tyler Schoff. The Rome, NY native logged a scoreless third, surrendered a pair of hits, and was replaced due to injury in the fourth by Patrick Weigel. He turned in 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts, his longest hitless appearance since September 22, 2022, with Triple-A Tacoma (SEA). RHP Clay Helvey came on for the sixth and turned in 2.0 scoreless innings of his own on two hits, while walking two. RHP Daison Acosta allowed two unearned runs on 1.0-plus innings pitched with two strikeouts and a walk before he was also replaced due to injury by RHP Joan Adon. The Red Wings veteran finished things off with a scoreless ninth while adding a strikeout.

3B Brady House is the Player of the Game for Rochester's Saturday matinee. The 2021 first-round pick out of Winder-Barrow High School notched his third professional multi-homer game, launching a two-run shot in the second and another in the seventh. House is also the last Red Wing to homer twice in a contest, doing so on August 15, 2024, against Syracuse. He finished the contest with a career-high four hits in five at-bats, with four RBI and two runs scored.

Rochester will look to string together wins against the WooSox to finish off their six-game series Sunday afternoon. Tuesday's starters will match up for a second time, as RHP Chase Solesky faces Worcester southpaw Shane Drohan. For the third consecutive day, the first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

