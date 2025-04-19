Waddell Starts Strong But Mets Fall to Bisons, 5-1, on Saturday Afternoon

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - After a five-game win streak filled with hot-hitting, the Syracuse Mets offense went cold in a 5-1 loss against the Buffalo Bisons on a humid Saturday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. The game was initially slated to start at 1:05 p.m. but was delayed for an hour and a half because of rain.

In its first loss in almost a week, Syracuse (9-10) just didn't get the offense going against the Buffalo (5-12) pitching staff. The Mets registered six hits and walked four times but left eight runners on base and hit 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Syracuse's had an opportunity with runners on came in the bottom of the sixth inning when Luis De Los Santos and Niko Goodrum singled to put men on the corners. Jon Singleton came up with one out but struck out looking on a pitch that appeared to be above the strike zone. With two outs, Joey Meneses flied out to center field and ended the inning.

The next chance for Syracuse was in the eighth when Luke Ritter doubled and moved to third on a groundout. Soon after, Goodrum was hit by a pitch but both runners were stranded to end the inning.

In the ninth, the Mets loaded the bases on a Meneses double, a Billy McKinney walk, and a Donovan Walton single. With three men on base, Chris Williams drew a walk to bring Meneses in to score the lone Syracuse run and make it 5-1.

The Bisons managed to score their first run in the third and tack on another run in each of the last four innings.

Mets starter Brandon Waddell pitched six innings and only allowed two runs. The left-hander didn't walk a batter and struck out five.

Syracuse and Buffalo end their six-game series on Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Right-hander Blade Tidwell is set to start for the Mets.

