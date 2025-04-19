Buddy Kennedy Collects Two Hits and Reaches Base Four Times But 'Pigs Fall to Stripers

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lawrenceville, Georgia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (13-7) saw an early 2-0 lead slip through their fingers as they fell 6-3 to the Gwinnett Stripers (10-9) on Saturday night at CoolRay Field.

The 'Pigs opened the scoring in the second inning. Kennedy and Óscar Mercado walked to begin the frame and Rodolfo Castro doubled home Kennedy, but Mercado was thrown out at the plate. Later in the frame, Rafael Lantigua singled home Castro to make it 2-0.

Matthew Batten slugged a solo homer, his first, to get Gwinnett on the board in the bottom of the frame.

Eddys Leonard tied it for Gwinnett with a solo blast in the third, his second straight game with a homer and third of the season.

A Josh Breaux sacrifice fly scored Kennedy in the fourth to put the 'Pigs back on top.

Gwinnett scored four unanswered the rest of the way to take home the victory. In the fifth, Eddy Alvarez lined an RBI single to left to tie the game before a Luke Waddell sacrifice fly gave Gwinnett the lead.

In the seventh, a balk scored Carlos Rodriguez and Charles LeBlanc drove home Waddell with a base hit to make it 6-3.

Hurston Waldrep (2-0) earned the win for Gwinnett, allowing three runs in five innings on six hits and two walks, striking out four. Jesse Chavez (S, 2) earned the save with a scoreless ninth, working around a double by striking out two.

Kyle Tyler (1-2) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs (three earned) in 5.2 frames on seven hits and one walk, striking out four.

The IronPigs and Stripers wrap up their series on Sunday, April 20th with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Alan Rangel (1-0, 4.08) is lined up to go for the 'Pigs while Gwinnett counters with Davis Daniel (0-1, 5.40)

