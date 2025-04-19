Chicago White Sox Recall Knights Pitcher Jared Shuster

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox have announced that Charlotte Knights pitcher Jared Shuster will join the Major League Club ahead of Chicago's game today against the Boston Red Sox.

Shuster, 26, went 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA (2 ER/11.1 IP), one hold and 15 strikeouts over six relief appearances with the Knights this season.

Shuster, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, went 2-5 with a 4.30 ERA, with three holds and 56 strikeouts in 39 outings with the White Sox last season after being acquired on November 16, 2023, from Atlanta as part of six-player deal.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox placed pitcher Martin Perez on the 15-day IL. Additionally, pitcher Justin Anderson cleared waivers and has been assigned to Charlotte's active roster and pitcher Mike Clevenger cleared waivers and has been sent from Charlotte to the ACL White Sox.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.