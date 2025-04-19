Chicago White Sox Recall Knights Pitcher Jared Shuster
April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox have announced that Charlotte Knights pitcher Jared Shuster will join the Major League Club ahead of Chicago's game today against the Boston Red Sox.
Shuster, 26, went 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA (2 ER/11.1 IP), one hold and 15 strikeouts over six relief appearances with the Knights this season.
Shuster, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, went 2-5 with a 4.30 ERA, with three holds and 56 strikeouts in 39 outings with the White Sox last season after being acquired on November 16, 2023, from Atlanta as part of six-player deal.
In a corresponding move, the White Sox placed pitcher Martin Perez on the 15-day IL. Additionally, pitcher Justin Anderson cleared waivers and has been assigned to Charlotte's active roster and pitcher Mike Clevenger cleared waivers and has been sent from Charlotte to the ACL White Sox.
