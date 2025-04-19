Chasers Fall to Tides 11-1

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell to the Norfolk Tides 11-1 Saturday afternoon at Werner Park.

Throwing a bullpen game for the third time in four days, Omaha fell behind early as the Tides tagged starter Anthony Simonelli for one run in the first. Norfolk knocked Simonelli out of the game in the second, scoring five more runs (four earned) for a 6-0 lead.

Behind Simonelli, Andrew Hoffmann allowed an inherited runner to score, but retired all seven batters he faced, striking out four over 2.1 perfect innings. Cruz Noriega bounced back from a rough outing early in the week, striking out two over two innings of one-run ball, surrendering a two-out run in the sixth inning.

Down 7-0 in the eighth inning, Omaha's offense was able to avoid the shutout, as Harold Castro singled and scored on a Brian O'Keefe double for a 7-1 score.

After two scoreless innings from right-hander Ryan Hendrix, Taylor Clarke struggled in the ninth, as the Tides scored four runs off a walk and four hits, for an 11-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

Omaha drew a pair of walks in the bottom of the ninth, for seven in the game, but the Storm Chasers could not add any additional offense and fell by a 10-run margin.

Castro finished the day 2-for-3 with a walk, while Nick Gordon went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.

The Storm Chasers and Tides conclude this week's series Sunday at 2:05 p.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.