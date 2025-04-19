Jacksonville Walked off by Memphis Saturday Afternoon

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Despite clubbing three home runs, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't outlast the Memphis Redibrds in a 6-5 walk off loss Saturday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

Tied at five, Memphis (10-8) got a one-out double from Bryan Torres. Two batters later, Matt Koperniak doubled off Jacksonville (14-6) reliever Matt Pushard (L, 0-1) scoring Torres sealing the Redbirds' walk off win.

The Redbirds opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Masyn Winn (2) crushed a solo homer off Jumbo Shrimp starter Adam Mazur.

Two innings later, Winn clobbered his second big fly of the game increasing the Memphis lead to 2-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded immediately in the top of the fourth. Troy Johnston led off the inning with a base knock and stole second. Two batters later, Heriberto Hernandez (4) blasted a two-run homer, evening the game at two.

Jacksonville took their first lead of the game in the top of the fifth. Jakob Marsee (2) started the inning with a solo shot putting the Jumbo Shrimp ahead 3-2.

Memphis flipped the script in the bottom of the sixth. José Fermín started the inning with a single and two batters later, José Barrero (2) walloped a two-run home run giving the Redbirds a 4-3 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp went punch-for-punch with the Redbirds, tying the game in the top of the seventh. Andrew Pintar singled and Jack Winkler drew a walk. With runners on first and second, Marsee bunted the runners to second and third. Maximo Acosta drove in the tying run on a sac fly.

Memphis began the top of the eighth with a pitching change. Deyvison De Los Santos (1) greeted new Redbirds reliever Roddery Muñoz (W, 1-0) with a solo home run putting Jacksonville ahead 5-4.

The Redbirds battled back in the bottom of the eighth. Fermín began the inning with a double. Three batters later, Ryan Vilade reached on a throwing error and Fermín scored the tying run.

Jacksonville and Memphis conclude their series with Sunday's 2:05 p.m. ET contest. RHP Anderson Pilar (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Redbirds RHP Sem Robberse (1-1, 3.75 ERA). Coverage begins at 1:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

