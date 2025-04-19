Bisons Use Three Home Runs to Defeat Syracuse 5-1 on Saturday

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, N.Y. - Inclement weather could not keep the Buffalo Bisons offense from erupting for five runs and 12 hits in their 5-1 victory over the Syracuse Mets on Saturday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

The game was delayed by an hour and a half due to rainy conditions that forced the tarp to be placed on the playing surface.

Once the game was able to start, both pitchers worked back-to-back scoreless innings to send the game to the third tied. However, Ali Sanchez hit an opposite field home run to right field leading off the inning to give the Bisons a 1-0 lead. The homer was Sanchez's second of the season.

Trenton Wallace turned in his best performance on the mound of the season to date. The left hander struck out six batters in 4.1 innings, allowing just two walks and one hit in the start. At one point, Wallace retired 11 straight Syracuse hitters, including striking out the side in the bottom of the third inning.

The only hit surrendered came to Donovan Walton with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning. Wallace was replaced by Kevin Gowdy following the base hit. Gowdy struck out Luke Ritter, and Ali Sanchez threw out Walton trying to steal second base for an inning ending double play.

That allowed Jonatan Clase to lead off the top of the sixth inning with a double that helped increase the Bisons lead to 2-0. Clase doubled to lead off the inning and advanced to third base on an errant pick off throw with Michael Stefanic at the plate. The veteran infielder hit a sacrifice fly that scored Clase from third. The RBI was Stefanic's team best eighth of the season.

Syracuse was able to get runners on the corners with less than two outs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a pair of hits. However, Gowdy picked up a strikeout and a fly out to eliminate the scoring opportunity.

It once again allowed the Bisons to score in the top of the inning to balloon their lead to 3-0 in the top of the seventh inning. Orelvis Martinez hit a one out double to left field and scored three batters later. Steward Berroa drove in Martinez with an RBI base hit to right field. Buffalo had three total hits in the inning to extend the lead to three over Syracuse.

Riley Tirotta hit his first home run of the series, and second of the season, to extend Buffalo's lead to 4-0 in the top of the eighth inning. The solo home run was hit off of Kevin Herget, who came into the game to start the inning for Syracuse. Then Sanchez launched his second leadoff home run of the game in the top of the ninth inning for the Bisons. This time the opposite field solo home run came against Austin Warren for a 5-0 lead.

The Mets were able to tally in the bottom of the ninth inning thanks to a pair of walks as well as a leadoff base hit by Joey Meneses. He scored on a bases loaded walk to Chris Williams making the score 5-1 Buffalo.

The victory snapped the Bisons four-game losing streak to Syracuse and sets up the series finale on Sunday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with Countdown to Bisons Baseball beginning our broadcast coverage at 12:45 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro. The game can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, as well as the Audacy App, and bisons.com.

