Lockhart Earns Five Strikeouts in Duel with No. 14 Prospect

April 19, 2025 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens fell 6-2 to the Indianapolis Indians Saturday night after the Indians broke the game open in the sixth inning. The Hens held their ground in an early-game pitching duel, but things fell apart after Lael Lockhart left the mound. Toledo tried to rally late in the game, but their efforts would come up short.

Saturday night's game opened as a defensive standstill between Lockhart and the No. 14 MLB prospect Bubba Chandler. Chandler has been an issue for opposing teams this season, allowing just two runs through three starts.

Jehmai Jones would have the privilege of adding to Chandler's run tally with an RBI single in the fourth inning, after Hao-Yu Lee stole his third base of the season.

Friday night's home hero, Matt Gorski wasted no time in deleting the Toledo lead with his second home run of the season. This would be just the third home run to go against Lockhart this season.

Lockhart's day would come to an end following the fifth inning with things still knotted 1-1. Ricky Vanasco would take over on the mound, but the Indians were more than prepared for him.

Vanasco allowed his first two batters to walk, before a Gorski RBI double gave Indianapolis a 2-1 lead. Liver Peguero then hit a double of his own, expanding the Indians' lead to 4-1. He wouldn't be left stranded either as Eli Wilson brought him in with a double of his own, putting his team up 5-1.

All three doubles came off of Vanasco's curveball, showing the Indians clearly knew what they would see from him. His sinker and changeup, however, were much more efficient during his inning of action.

The Mud Hens tried to fight back, but Colin Holderman and Hunter Stratton pitched back-to-back hitless innings.

Things then turned even more bleak for Toledo when Gorski hit his second home run of the game. This one just cleared the left-field wall and would go down as the lone run allowed by Tyler Owens.

The Hens looked to make some magic happen against Jarod Bayless in the top of the ninth. A Riley Unroe base hit and a Lee hit-by-pitch brought Ben Gamel to the plate. He would barrel a double to center field, cutting the Indianapolis lead to 6-2.

Following the run, Jones would draw a walk to load the bases with no outs. Bayless would fight back however, earning three-straight strikeouts to close out the Indianapolis victory.

The Mud Hens and the Indians will play their series finale Easter Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

NOTABLES:

Lael Lockhart (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HR)

Riley Unroe (3-4, R, K)

Jehmai Jones (1-3, 2B, RBI, BB)

Ben Gamel (1-4, 2B, RBI, K)

